XC8043/61
Complete house clean.
Clean your full home with maximum power on a single charge with Philips Cordless Vacuum 8000 Series. It's the only rechargeable, high-power stick vacuum that cleans more than 125m² in one charge*, thanks to the 360° suction nozzle.
360° Suction Nozzle
Up to 70 min, 28 min of Turbo
Mini Turbo Brush
If you want to have the best performance, you will always use your cleaning device in the MAX setting. In a cordless vacuum cleaner, it is not always possible, since the runtime in TURBO will run out fast. What if you could have a cordless vacuum cleaner that will last enough to cover your full house? Thanks to the longest MAX* performance runtime in any stick, with the newest generation lithium-ion batteries, you can clean more than 125m² on a single charge.
When you clean, you always want to be sure that everything that is on the floor will be picked up by your device in one go, without passing on the same surface more than once. The universal 360° suction nozzle captures up to 99,7% of dust & dirt in each stroke, leaving nothing on the floor! Thanks to its patented 360° suction technology, it picks up more dust & dirt from all sides of the nozzle, making all your movements count!
What if we told you that your floor is full of hidden dust and dirt? Most of the dirt on the floor is not visible with the human eyes. Now, dust, fluff, hair, and crumbs are easy to spot and capture, due to the LED lights in the nozzle. LEDs in the nozzle reveal hidden dust and dirt, to help you cleaning everywhere at any moment.
Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300 euro in Germany June MAT 2019
Runtime and coverage are based on internal Philips tracking method.
Tested using Philips developed coarse dirt cleaning test based on IEC60312-1. Jan 2018. One stroke is backwards and forwards