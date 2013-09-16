Discontinued
YS502/16
Always right tool, be ready!
The refreshing Philips YS502 rechargeable electric shaver combines the close cut shaving system with unique Reflex Action technology. So you can always ready for the good things in life
USB
Travel pouch
Unique ergonomic grip ensuring complete control and extra precision.
imported shaving head gives you comfortably close shaving experience
Automatically adjusts to every curve of your face and neck
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2024 data, research conducted in October 2024.