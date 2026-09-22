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My Philips AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

To find out what the error, icon, or information code on the display of your AquaTrio 7000 or 9000 Series means and how to solve the issue read the information in our article.

See the image below.

aquatrio 9000 series

The information on this page applies to the following models: XW7110/01 , XW7110/02 .

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