My Philips AquaTrio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner shows an error code

Please also see the image below to identify the icons for the error and information codes.



Error Codes:

E1

An E1 error code means that your appliance has a system error. To solve this, please disconnect the appliance from the adapter and then reconnect the appliance to the adapter. Then try to restart the appliance. If the solution does not work, please take the appliance to a Philips service center or contact us.



E2

An E2 error code (might look like 53 when upside-down) means that the temperature of the room where the appliance is used, stored or charged is too low. Please make sure that the temperature in the room is above 5 °C. If the appliance is used and stored at the correct temperature and still shows the error code, please contact us.



E3

An E3 error code means that the temperature of the room where the appliance is used, stored or charged is too high. Please make sure that the temperature in the room is below 35 °C. Do not expose the appliance to direct sunlight or high temperatures (near hot stoves, in microwave ovens, or on induction cookers). If the appliance is used and stored at the correct temperature and still shows the error code, please contact us.



Information Codes:

i1

An i1 information code means that the dirty water tank of your Philips 7000 series Vacuum Cleaner is full. Please empty it.



i3

An i3 information code (it might look like !E when you look at it upside-down) means that the AquaSpin nozzle of your Philips 7000 series Vacuum Cleaner is stuck. This is a safety cut-off. Please check if for instance a power cable or a toy is stuck in the nozzle. Also have a look at the brushes, bearings, motor parts and the caps for hair or other obstacles and remove them. If there are no obstacles, switching the appliance off and on might already solve the problem.



i5

An i5 information code (it might look like !2 when you look at it upside-down) means that the air inlet openings of your Philips 7000 series Vacuum Cleaner are blocked. The so called air inlet openings are located in the nozzle. Please check those for blockages and remove them. If this does not solve the problem, check the whole air passage for blockages and remove them. This refers to the nozzle, tube, and the wet filter.



i6

An i6 information code (it might look like !9 when you look at it upside-down) means that you need to unplug your Philips 7000 series Vacuum Cleaner for use, otherwise it will not switch on. Only plug in the appliance only during the AUTOCLEAN program and while charging.



i7

An i7 information code means that the wrong charger is connected to your Philips 7000 series Vacuum Cleaner. You can only charge the appliance with the adapter supplied. Please only use the 34V adapter S036-1A340100HE. You can find the corresponding adapter number on the adapter. A Replacement adapter is available under part number XV1793.