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How to clean my Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

To find out how to clean the dust bucket, filter, brush, and water tank of your Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, check out the sections below. You can find the model name of the stick and/or check the image below.
 

8000 models

The information on this page applies to the following models: XC8043/61 , XC8347/61 .

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