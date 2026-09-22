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How to clean my Philips 5000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

To learn how to clean the dust bucket, filter, brush, and water tank of your Philips 5000 Series SpeedPro (Aqua) Vacuum Cleaner, check out the sections below.
 

5000 series vacuums

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6722/61 , FC6724/61 , FC6726/61 .

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