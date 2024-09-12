Information
Information
Versuni is voluntarily recalling the battery packs only of the Philips 2000 and Philips 3000 series cordless stick vacuum cleaners.
This decision is in line with our unwavering commitment to ensuring the highest standards of quality, reliability and safety of our products.
If you have purchased the Philips 2000 or Philips 3000 series cordless stick vacuum cleaner, to receive instructions on how to replace the battery pack free of charge:
While the risk to consumer safety is low, we ask that you:
Immediately stop using the vacuum cleaner and unplug from charging Put the product on the ground Deplete the battery pack by switching on the product and let it run continuously until it stops operating Detach the battery pack and put it in a plastic bag Store it in a dry place Please follow guidance from your local and/or national electronic waste disposal service on how to dispose of the battery pack
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Versuni – Authorized Brand Licensee for Philips Domestic Appliances
FAQs
FAQs
What problem has Versuni identified with its Philips 2000 or Philips 3000 cordless stick series?
An identified vulnerability with the product’s battery pack causes it to potentially overheat and possibly catch fire after it has experienced a severe impact, such as a severe drop or series of drops.
Is my device affected?
The involved battery packs for the voluntary recall are identified by the following checks
1 - Check the type number on the vacuum cleaner which is located on the handheld. If the type number matches with one of the numbers listed above, the appliance is in scope of the voluntary recall. XC2011, XC2012, XC3031, XC3032, XC3033, XC3131, XC3132, XC3133
2 - Check S/N code on the battery pack. If the S/N code (YYWW) is in the range of 2328 till 2423, the battery pack is in scope of the voluntary recall. Please see below as reference how to find the S/N code on your product.
Is the recall action free of charge?
All the actions and compensations provided within the scope of this recall are completely free of charge for owners of these products.
Where can I register for recall?
To access the registration form please click HERE
Can I continue to use my vacuum cleaner?
Versuni asks consumers to immediately stop using the vacuum cleaner and unplug from charging.
Where can I dispose of my old battery?
Follow local guidance on how to dispose of the old battery in a responsible way.
Until when can I register my device?
There is no end date to register for the battery replacement.
When should I expect my new battery after completing registration?
You should receive the new battery within 10-15 business days.
Will I receive confirmation or track and trace information after registration?
Upon registration, you will receive track and trace information via email.
How can I check the status of the delivery?
You can check for updates on your delivery using the track and trace information provided to you via email.
I've received my new battery; can I start using it straight away?
Your new battery comes with some charge in it. It’s recommended to fully charge before the first use.
What is the situation with my warranty?
There is no change in the warranty conditions of your product. The original warranty date and conditions remain valid.
Who can I contact if I have questions about the battery replacement process?
Philips Home Living consumer care, operated by Versuni, will be happy to address your questions or challenges in this process. Here you can find how to contact in your preferred channel https://www.home.id/support/contact
What is Versuni’s advice to owners of Philips 2000 or Philips 3000 series cordless stick vacuum cleaner?
Individuals who have purchased the Philips 2000 or Philips 3000 series cordless stick vacuum cleaners should register to receive a free battery pack replacement and instructions on how to safely replace this.
While the risk to consumer is low, we ask that you:
1. Immediately stop using the vacuum cleaner and unplug from charging points
2. Put the product on the ground
3. Deplete the battery pack by switching on the product and let it run continuously until it stops operating
4. Detach the old battery pack and put it in a plastic bag
5. Store it in a dry place
6. Dispose of the old battery in a responsible way according to your local/national guidance
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.