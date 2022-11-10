Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver high-quality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you informed us of the defect during the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in Hong Kong or Macau but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.
The warranty period for all Philips domestic appliances, personal care, mother and child care products in Hong Kong and Macau is 24 months, except for the followings :
|
Product category
|
Warranty Period
|
Exceptions
|
Domestic Appliances
|
24 months
|
Excludes consumable accessories such as dustbags, filters, inner pots, cooking accessories, blender jars, nozzles and tubes, etc.
|
Personal Care Products
|
24 months
|
Excludes consumable accessories such as shaving heads, cleansing brushes, cleaning solution, toothbrush heads, straps of pain relief patch, electrodes, replacement heads for skin care products, etc.
|
Mother & Child Care Products (Electrical Appliances ONLY)
Mother & Child Care Products
(Electrical Appliances ONLY)
|
24 months
|
Excludes consumable accessories such as blender jars, baskets, etc.
|
Mother & Child Care Products (Non-electrical Appliances)
Mother & Child Care Products
(Non-electrical Appliances)
|
No warranty
|
--
To enjoy your worldwide warranty service, the original proof-of-purchase must be presented for verification. The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have three months starting from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product, a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the same model or model with similar functionality which is either a new or refurbished product. Philips reserves the final rights on the arrangement of product exchange. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement, the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
Extended Warranty
Some Philips Personal Care Products are eligible for a discretionary extended warranty. In addition to the warranty period specified at the bottom of this page, you may be eligible for a free extended warranty if you register your product in your My Philips account within 90 days of purchase. Log in to your My Philips account and follow the product registration instructions within 90 days of the date of purchase to find out if your product is eligible.
The warranty excludes, or does not apply if:
- The proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
- The model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- The original proof-of-purchase is issued by an authorized retailers or dealers which is unknown to Philips (eg, a seller on an on-line auction channel).
- Repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.
- The defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose.
- The product is being used for commercial purpose.
- The defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.
- The defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual.
- The unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly status that the product may be rinsed).
- Normal wear and tear, or replacement of by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges).
- The product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.
- The product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact centre via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries you can contact the nearest authorized service centre directly for an inspection or a repair service at a prevailing rate. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website. To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available: - The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID) - The original proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and - The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product. The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
- In no circumstances shall Philips be held responsible for any data / content loss from the Product. It is the customer's responsibility to backup data/contents before bringing-in the Product for repair. Philips is not liable to any consequential damages caused by data/ content loss during inspection and/or repair process. - Under no circumstances will Philips, its service provider or either's affiliates, employees, officers, directors or agents be liable for any consequential, indirect, special, punitive, or incidental damages, whether foreseeable or unforeseeable, (including, but not limited to), claims for loss of data, goodwill, inconvenience, delay, profits, use of money or use of the products, interruption in use. - Philips' and its service provider's entire liability and the customer's sole and exclusive remedy for claims related to or arising out of this warranty for any cause and despite the form of action, whether in contract or in tort, statutory or otherwise, including negligence and strict liability, will not exceed the amount of the purchase price paid, as noted in the receipt and/or proof of purchase. This limitation of liability will be effective even if customer has advised Philips or its service provider of the possibility of any such damages. - The terms and conditions contained herein are for general reference only and are subject to change by Philips without notice. - In case of dispute relating to the warranty, the maintenance service and/or any information contained herein, Philips' decision shall be final. - If there is any inconsistency or conflict between the English and the Chinese version, the English version shall prevail. - The extended warranty service is only valid for the product purchased in Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR only.
