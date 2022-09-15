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  • The flossing tip for an everyday clean The flossing tip for an everyday clean The flossing tip for an everyday clean

    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Power Flosser nozzle

    HX3042/00

    The flossing tip for an everyday clean

    Experience effective flossing with the Standard nozzle. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth and along the gumline. Effective for removing food debris.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: HKD208.00

    Philips Sonicare F1 Standard nozzle Power Flosser nozzle

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    The flossing tip for an everyday clean

    Removes up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*

    • For an everyday clean
    • 2 tips
    • Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flossers only
    Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

    Standard tip ideal for removing food debris in-between teeth

    The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline.

    360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

    360° rotation for hard-to-reach areas

    The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.

    Designed for everyday use

    Designed for everyday use

    It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's tips every six months.

    Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flosser only

    Compatible with Philips Sonicare Power Flosser only

    Fits the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser & Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser only. This is not compatible with Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser.

    Technical Specifications

    • Compatibility

      Compatible with
      Philips Sonicare Power Flosser HX3806

    • Ease of use

      Nozzle attachment
      Easy clicks on and off with 360° rotation when used with Cordless Power Flossers
      Nozzle replacement
      Replace nozzles every 6 months for good hygiene

    • Items included

      F1 Standard nozzle
      2

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Standard nozzle
    Badge-D2C

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