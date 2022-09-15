Other items in the box
- Standard nozzle
HX3042/00
The flossing tip for an everyday clean
Experience effective flossing with the Standard nozzle. The Standard nozzle gives a targeted clean between teeth and along the gumline. Effective for removing food debris.See all benefits
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The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline.
The tip can be rotated up to 360 degrees when used with Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flossers, helping you reach hard-to-reach areas, such as the back of your mouth.
It couldn't be easier to switch or replace tips when you want to. All it takes is a quick click on or off. To ensure good hygiene, replace the flosser's tips every six months.
Fits the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser & Philips Sonicare Countertop Power Flosser only. This is not compatible with Philips Sonicare Compact Flosser.
Compatibility
Ease of use
Items included
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