Philips Sonicare InterCare

Compact sonic toothbrush heads

HX9013/05
Sonicare
Sonicare
    Cleaning in between teeth and hard-to-clean areas

    • 3-pack
    • Compact size
    • Click-on
    • Cleaning in between teeth
    Designed to reach deeper and go further

    Designed to reach deeper and go further

    This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas. Also available in larger, standard size for thorough cleaning.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

    This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Part of a better oral healthcare routine

    Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

    At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Items included

      Brush heads
      3 InterCare standard

    • Compatibility

      Brush head system
      Click-on
      Suitable for these models
      • 2 Series plaque control
      • 3 Series gum health
      • DiamondClean
      • EasyClean
      • FlexCare
      • FlexCare Platinum
      • FlexCare+
      • for Kids
      • HealthyWhite

    • Design and finishing

      Bristle stiffness feel
      Regular
      Color
      White
      Reminder bristles
      Blue bristle color fade away
      Size
      Compact

    • Health benefits

      Gum health
      Helps improve gum health
      Plaque removal
      Helps remove plaque

    • Quality and performance

      Replacement
      Every 3 months
      Tested
      for optimal usage

