Breathe the difference

Small rooms

Small rooms
Up to 38m2

Medium rooms

Medium rooms
Up to 47m2

Large rooms

Large rooms
Up to 76m2

    Philips Air Purifier Series 1000

    Removes >99.97% ultrafine particles as small as 0.3 micron

    Air purifier series 2000 for small rooms at home
    AeraSense

    VitaShield IPS technology to remove up to 99.97%

    of ultrafine particles as small as 0.3 microns
    instant feedback icon

    Auto detect to enter nightsense mode, real time

    adjust fan speed and light dimming to purify the

    air without disturbing
    0,02 Minimum Particles Size

    Extra-sensitive allergen mode for automatic

    purification
    Suggested retail price: HKD1,998.00
    How does it work?
    asthma

    Why choose a Philips Air Purifier?

     

    The Philips Air Purifier’s multi-layer filtration system is one reason why it’s so effective. First, a pre-filter removes large particles, then the unique activated carbon and NanoProtect HEPA filters remove harmful substances. The activated carbon layer combats odors and TVOCs, and the HEPA filter actively removes up to 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.3 microns. *

     

    * From air that passes through the filter.
    What does it filter?

    What does it filter?

     

    Did you know that the air in your home can have 2 to 5 times more allergens and pollutants than outdoor air? Philips Air Purifiers capture and remove from the air over 99.9% of allergens that pass through. That’s pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, smoke, bacteria or viruses.
    Mold spores
    Mold Spores
    Allergen 2
    Pollen
    Dust mites
    Dust mites
    Odour
    Odour
    Fine particles
    Fine particles
    Bacteria & Viruses
    Bacteria & Viruses
    TCOCs
    TVOCs
    UFP
    Ultra-fine particles
    Viruses
    Viruses
    Pet dander
    Pet dander
    Dust
    Dust
    How to choose?
    allergy

    How to choose the right purifier for your room?

     

    The effectiveness of an air purifier is measured by its clean air delivery rate, or CADR. That’s the purifier’s maximum airflow (how much does it process) times its efficiency (how much does it capture).

     

    The higher the CADR, the better. But it doesn't guarantee the air purifier will be able to handle the room you place it in. That’s why we organize our air purifiers on this page according to the room size they suit — to help you make the right choices for your home and your family.
    air purifier home

    Superior purification

    cleans more effectively

    Our VitaShield IPS technology harnesses the power of natural air purification to trap indoor air contaminants — without generating ozone or secondary pollutants in the process. Air passes through high-grade multi-layer filters, including active carbon to reduce gases and odors and a HEPA filter capturing over 99.97% of airborne particles. That includes pollen, dust, dust mites, pet dander and mold spores.
    air cleaner

    Intelligent Allergen Mode

    continuously monitors & adjusts

    Extra-sensitive Allergen mode detects even the slightest change in air quality level and automatically boosts air flow to minimize allergens, making sure that you are always breathing cleaner air. There are also bacteria & virus mode and general mode for you to choose from, customized for your needs.
    air purifier reviews

    Instant feedback

    for peace of mind

    Unique sensing technology makes your indoor air quality visible at a glance. It provides a clear view on even slightest changes in air quality in real time, through the 4-step color ring, ranging from blue to red.

    Find the best air purifier for you

    Series 800

    Air Purifier Series 800

    Series 800

    HKD1,298.00*
    AC0820/30
    Compare features
    Series 1000

    Air Purifier Series 1000

    Series 1000

    HKD1,998.00*
    AC1215/30
    Compare features
    Series 2000

    Air Purifier Series 2000

    Series 2000

    HKD2,298.00*
    AC2882/30
    Compare features

    Recommended room size
    • Up to 24 m²/ 258 ft²
    • Up to 31 m²/ 333 ft²
    • Up to 38 m²/ 409 ft²

    Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR)
    • 190 m³/hr
    • 270 m³/hr
    • 333 m³/hr

    Mode selection
    • Auto
    • Sleep
    • Turbo
    • Auto
    • Nightsense
    • Allergen
    • Pollution
    • Bacteria & Virus
    • Allergen

    Sensor
    • AeraSense particle sensor
    • Particle sensor
    • Particle sensor

    Real time air quality feedback
    • 4-step color light
    • 4-step color light
    • 3-step color light

    Certified by authorities
    • ECARF
    • Airmid
    • ECARF
    • Airmid
    • ECARF
    • Airmid
    * Suggested retail price

    Buy Philips Air Purifier for small rooms

    Air purifier series 2000 for small rooms at home

    VitaShield IPS technology to remove up to 99.97% of ultrafine particles as small as 0.3 microns

    Auto detect to enter nightsense mode, real time adjust fan speed and light dimming to purify the air without disturbing

    Extra-sensitive allergen mode for automatic purification

