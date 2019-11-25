We all know appearances matter – and a creased shirt can create a less-than-smart impression. Whether it’s your everyday work shirt or a dress shirt for the big day, if it’s freshly pressed you’ll look your best. Not sure how to iron a shirt? This article makes it simple. If you already know the basics but want an easy way to iron shirts, or if you’re looking for how to iron a T-shirt, there are some tips for you here as well.