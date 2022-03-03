To minimize droplets after you switch off the appliance. After pressing the ON-OFF button to turn off the appliance, move it forwards and backward a few times to remove the water that is present between the two microfiber brushes. If needed, you can remove the last drops with a cloth.



To prevent water traces on the floor, try to make less strong turns with your device and avoid moving the appliance sideways. If available on your appliance, you can activate the water absorption mode by pressing the cleaning mode button. All the remaining water on your floor will be absorbed. When you use this mode, no more water comes out of the appliance and the suction power increases for 45 seconds before the appliance switches back to normal wet mode.



When lifting the appliance over a threshold, carpet, or stairs it is recommended first to activate the water absorption mode and then lift the appliance. This will prevent water dripping out of the wet nozzle.

