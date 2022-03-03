Welcome
The innovative AquaTrio Cordless 7000 Series is our advanced wet & dry vacuum cleaner for ultimate cleaning performance. Advanced technologies in flexible design allows to actively mop even hard-to-reach areas between and under furniture.
On this page
Getting started
How to assemble your AquaTrio Cordless 7000 series
How to maintain your AquaTrio Cordless 7000 Series
How to use your AquaTrio Cordless 7000 Series
Cleaning and maintenance
How to maintain your AquaTrio Cordless 7000 Series
Floor cleaning solution designed for all hard floors.
Cleaning concentrated formula, 10ml per cleaning session.
Accessories and replacement parts
Customer support
Use the cleaning brush handle by turning the brush caps counterclockwise (1) and remove them from the AquaSpin nozzle (2).
If there is a blockage in the appliance, first switch off the appliance and remove the dirty water tank. Then remove the blockage by moving the cleaning brush up and down in the suction channel of the main body.
You can store the Cleaning brush in the After-Clean tray as well.
To remove tough and sticky stains, use intense wet mode and move the appliance slowly over the stain multiple times. It is also recommended to move over the stain in different directions. We recommend to use the original Philips floor cleaner XV1792/01 which is a low-foaming liquid that can be diluted in water. Using Philips Floor Cleaner can guarantee safe and optimal performance.
Use the AUTOCLEAN function after every use to prevent odors and scale deposits. This function helps you to clean your full appliance in just 4 minutes.
Remember to empty the dirty water tank without having to touch the mopping water.
To allow the microfiber brushes to dry, place the open ends of the brushes on the designated holders of the After-Clean and Storage station. Drying can take up to 24 hours.
To minimize droplets after you switch off the appliance. After pressing the ON-OFF button to turn off the appliance, move it forwards and backward a few times to remove the water that is present between the two microfiber brushes. If needed, you can remove the last drops with a cloth.
To prevent water traces on the floor, try to make less strong turns with your device and avoid moving the appliance sideways. If available on your appliance, you can activate the water absorption mode by pressing the cleaning mode button. All the remaining water on your floor will be absorbed. When you use this mode, no more water comes out of the appliance and the suction power increases for 45 seconds before the appliance switches back to normal wet mode.
When lifting the appliance over a threshold, carpet, or stairs it is recommended first to activate the water absorption mode and then lift the appliance. This will prevent water dripping out of the wet nozzle.
It is recommended when using AquaTrio Cordless to stretch your arm to reduce unnecessary tension on the muscles. This is the most ergonomic position, where you have the best control over the appliance and cleaning will be most lighten.
Swipe through the cards to learn more about the signals in user interface.
There is a system error.
The temperature is too low.
Make sure the temperature in the room where the appliance is used, stored, or charged is above 5°C. If the device is used and stored at the correct temperature and still shows the E2 error code, please take it to a Philips service center or contact the Consumer Care Center.
The temperature is too high.
Make sure the temperature in the room where the appliance is used, stored, or charged is below 35 °C. Do not expose the device to direct sunlight or high temperatures (near hot stoves, in microwave ovens, or on induction cookers). If the device is used and stored at the correct temperature and still shows E3 error code, please take it to a Philips service center or contact the Consumer Care Center.
The dirty water tank is full.
Empty the dirty water tank.
The AquaSpin nozzle is stuck. This is a safety cut-off if something is stuck in the nozzle (for instance, a power cable or a toy).
Check the brushes, bearings, motor parts, and caps for hair or other obstacles and remove them. If there are no obstacles, switching the appliance off and on might solve the problem.
The air inlet openings are blocked.
Check the air inlet openings for blockages and remove them. If this does not solve the problem, check the whole air passage for blockages and remove them. This refers to the nozzle, tube, and the wet filter.
Unplug for use.
Unplug the appliance for use. Otherwise, it will not switch on. Only during AUTOCLEAN is it possible to have the appliance plugged in.
The wrong charger is connected.
Only charge the appliance with the adapter supplied. Only use 34V adapter S036-1A340100HE. The corresponding adapter number can be found on the adapter.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.