S9000 Prestige

Philips' best

Ultimate closeness.
Ultimate comfort.

 

Shave the way that feels right.
Philips S9000 Prestige shaver head
Philips' best

Ultimate closeness.
Ultimate comfort.

 
Shave the way that feels right.

Philips shaver S9000 Prestige, SP9880

Blade close
Incredibly gentle*

Philips S9000 Prestige shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. S9000 Prestige is our best shaver – every part engineered to meet the highest expectations.
Suggested retail price: HKD7,288.00
*756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany
Philips shaver S9000 Prestige, SP9880

Blade close
Incredible gentle*

Philips S9000 Prestige shaver is designed to glide smoothly over your skin, while cutting each hair exceptionally close, even on a 7-day beard. S9000 Prestige is our best shaver – every part engineered to meet the highest expectations.
Suggested retail price: HKD7,288.00
*756 evaluations by 7 barbers with 108 consumers in Germany

NanoTech
precision blades

 

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness


NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

Superb
SkinComfort rings

 

Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

 

Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

BeardAdapt
Sensor

 

Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

Qi wireless
charging technology

technologyQi wireless charging

technology

 

Qi charging pad included.

 

Charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad.

NanoTech
precision blades

Philips S9000 Prestige NanoTech Precision Blades

Blades with extra strong, sharp edges for ultimate closeness

 
NanoTech precision blades are strengthened with nano particles to cut hair with the highest precision, delivering an extremely close shave at skin level.

Superb
SkinComfort rings

Philips S9000 Prestige Superb SkinComfort Rings

Rings coated with metallic pigments for superb gliding

 
Get a shave that glides extremely smoothly over your skin. The rings with metallic pigments have an anti-friction coating for superb gliding with our best shaver.

BeardAdapt
Sensor

Shave off even a dense 7-day beard - effortlessly. The BeardAdapt Sensor checks the hair density 15 times per second and automatically adapts the shaver to your hair.

Qi wireless
charging technology

Philips S9000 Prestige Qi Pad

Qi charging pad included

 
Charge your shaver or any other Qi-compliant device by simply placing it on the Qi charging pad.

Philips No1
Philips –  the world's number one electric shaving brand* 

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, retail value RSP, per body shavers category definition, 2020 data, research conducted in November 2020

What's in the box of the shaver S9000 Prestige?

Philips S9000 Prestige SP9880 with accessories
The Philips S9000 Prestige shaver, SP9880/61, comes with a Qi charging pad for wireless charging, SmartClick trimmer to create perfect sideburns, a cleansing brush, a refresh eyes head, a massage head and a premium pouch.
Philips S9000 Prestige Qi charging pad

Qi charging pad

Wirelessly charge your shaver’s powerful lithium-ion battery.
Philips S9000 Prestige premium pouch

Premium pouch

The hard case protects the shaver and accessories when travelling.
SmartClick precision trimmer

Precision trimmer

Click-on trimmer for finishing your mustache and sideburns.
SmartClick massage head

Massage head

Designed to stimulate your skin from within, giving it a healthy glow.
Philips SmartClick cleansing brush

Cleansing brush

Deep facial cleansing with the SmartClick cleansing brush.
Philips SmartClick fresh eyes head

Fresh eyes head

Designed to gently refresh the delicate area around your eyes.
Philips S9000 Prestige Range

SP9880/61

S9000 Prestige

SP9880/61

HKD7,288.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
SP9863/14

S9000 Prestige

SP9863/14

HKD3,998.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard.
SP9860/13

S9000 Prestige

SP9860/13

HKD3,498.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard
SP9820/12

S9000 Prestige

SP9820/12

HKD2,998.00*
Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard
S9751/33

S9000

S9751/33

HKD4,098.00*
Excellent balance between closeness and skin comfort, even on a 3 day beard.
Performance: Shaving system
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★

Contour adaptability: For capturing hard to get hairs
  • 360 degree Multi-direction
  • 360 degree Multi-direction
  • 360 degree Multi-direction
  • 360 degree Multi-direction
  • 8 directions

Comfort: For smooth shave
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★★
  • ★★★★

Versatility: Flexibility to also trim and/ or style
  • Precision trimmer
  • Cleansing brush
  • Massage head
  • Fresh eye head
  • Beard styler
  • Cleansing brush
  • Precision trimmer
  • Precision trimmer
  • Beard styler
  • Cleansing brush

Ease of use: Wet & dry

Battery: Usage / charging time
  • 1 hour / 3 hours
  • 1 hour / 3 hours
  • 1 hour / 3 hours
  • 1 hour / 1 hour
  • 50 minutes / 1 hour

100% Washable

Also includes
  • Qi charging pad
  • Premium pouch
  • Premium packaging
  • Qi charging pad
  • Pouch
  • Qi charging pad
  • Pouch
  • Pouch
  • SmartClean Plus system
  • Pouch
* Suggested retail price

Nose

Skincare

