S9000 Prestige SP9880/61 HKD7,288.00* HKD7,288.00* Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard. Compare features

S9000 Prestige SP9863/14 HKD3,998.00* HKD3,998.00* Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard. Compare features

S9000 Prestige SP9860/13 HKD3,498.00* HKD3,498.00* Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard Compare features

S9000 Prestige SP9820/12 HKD2,998.00* HKD2,998.00* Our best closeness and comfort, even on a 7-day beard Compare features