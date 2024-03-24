If you have a SpeedPro, SpeedPro Max, or 2000 Series Cordless vacuum cleaner (check whether any of these names are printed on the tube) you can replace your battery at a Philips service center or our customer service. Please contact us for further assistance at www.philips.com/support .

If you have an 8000, 7000, 5000, or 3000 Series Cordless Vacuum (The text ”SpeedPro” or ”SpeedPro Max” is not mentioned on the tube) you can remove the rechargeable battery from the appliance yourself and purchase a new one from our website by searching for XV1797 for 8000 and 7000 Series, XV1653 for 5000 Series or XV1633/01 for 3000 Series in the search window. Please contact us if you need any further assistance at www.philips.com/support .

Before removing the battery, make sure that the appliance is disconnected from the wall socket and that the battery is completely empty. Take any necessary safety precautions when you dispose of batteries.

To remove the rechargeable battery, follow the instructions below.

Disconnect the appliance from the wall socket and let it run until the motor stops. Follow the steps below to remove the battery from your cordless vacuum cleaner. Refer to the relevant image for your model: 8000 & 7000 Series Cordless (image 1), 5000 Series Cordless (image 2), and 3000 Series Cordless (image 3).