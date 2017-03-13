SmartClick precision trimmer: Precision trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming.
Series 7000
Shaver Series 7000, S7970/26
The Philips Shaver Series 7000 is crafted for a close sensitive shave. Enhanced with personal guidance co-developed with dermatologists - it helps men with the specific skin issues they face. Because every skin is different.
SkinGlide Rings
MultiDirection ContourDetect
BeardAdapt Sensor
Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.
The ContourDetect Heads gently follow the contours of your face and neck with shaver heads that flex easily along every curve. Less pressure is needed to shave closely, so the stress on your skin is minimized
Shave off even dense beard areas efficiently. The shaver senses your beard density and automatically adjusts the power as needed.
Get adaptive advice to tackle your specific skin issues, whether redness, razor burn or in-grown hairs. The plan is co-developed with dermatologists and gives advice on your shaving routine and technique via the connected GroomTribe app. Shave-by-shave, the app tracks your progress and adjusts the advice for the best skin results.
Travel pouch: The shaver’s premium case has a sleek design to take up less space in your bag and its built-in ventilation chamber dries your shaver, even when you're on the go.
SmartClean system: At the touch of a button, SmartClean cleans, lubricates, and charges your shaver, keeping it performing at its best, day in and day out.
The Philips S7000 shaver comes with a click-on trimmer for perfect moustache and sideburn trimming, a travel pouch and SmartClean system to clean, lubricate, and charge your shaver.
*Source: Euromonitor International Limited, Consumer Appliances 2020ed, per body shavers category definition, retail volume sales in units, 2019 data
SH70/71
JC302/51
JC305/51
