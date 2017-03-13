搜尋字眼

ZH
EN
1

7000系列電鬚刨

為您獨一無二的肌膚
打造專屬的剃鬚體驗

S7000 

查看更多電鬚刨
飛利浦電鬍刀 S9000 Prestige

9000 Prestige系列

極致貼面、舒適

9000 系列

飛利浦 shaver Series 7000

7000系列

防敏貼面

7000 系列

飛利浦 Shaver Series 6000，S6680/26

6000系列

減少刺激皮膚

6000 系列

敏感肌膚No.1 之選#

7000系列電鬚刨, S7970/26

成為第一個複查該產品

飛利浦 Shaver Series 6000，S6680/26

Philips 7000系列電鬚刨 經精心打造，給敏感肌膚最防敏舒適的剃鬚體驗。與皮膚科專家共同研發、引導式剃鬚方案，本系列產品可協助男士舒緩想解決的皮膚敏感問題。因為我們知道每人的肌膚都是獨一無二。

SkinGlide Rings checkmark

防敏微珠保護環

GentlePrecision Blades checkmark

全導向輪廓感應科技

BeardAdapt Sensor checkmark

鬍鬚密度智能感應

此產品已不再銷售。

建議零售價: HK$2,498.00

# 與 Philips 其他系列電鬚刨比較

飛利浦 Shaver Series 7000 SkinGlide 柔膚舒適環

讓肌膚更舒適的設計


防敏微珠保護環  

靈感來自氣體力學的滑翔原理，密佈數千順滑微珠粒子的塗層，令剃鬚時更順滑，給皮膚最舒適防敏的剃鬚體驗。

飛利浦 Shaver Series 7000 GentlePrecision 刀片

更貼面乾淨、順滑舒適


全導向輪廓感應科技

靈活的全導向貼面刀頭全方位緊貼每個輪廓曲線，減少因擠壓而對肌膚造成壓力，靈活貼合敏感肌膚。

飛利浦 Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt 感應器

個人化剃鬚體驗


鬍鬚密度智能感應

可每秒偵測鬍鬚密度15次，並根據鬍鬚密度，自動調節鬚刨至最佳效能，全面保護及適應敏感肌膚，減少肌膚受壓。

飛利浦 Shaver Series 7000 BeardAdapt 感應器

建立您的個人化剃鬚計劃 解決特定肌膚問題

將電鬚刨與GroomTribe應用程式配對

取得個人化建議

選擇最適合您肌膚的剃鬚設定

取得個人化的剃鬚及護理建議，以解決紅腫、灼熱感或毛髮倒生等特定肌膚問題。本計畫經皮膚科專家共同研發，透過連接 GroomTribe 應用程式，能針對用家因剃鬚引起的肌膚問題作出分析，調整出個人化的建議，從而改善您的剃鬚技巧和習慣，讓您享受舒適優越剃鬚效果。

App store img
Google play img

查看智慧型手機相容性和應用程式語言 philips.com/s7000-support

觀看 7000系列電鬚刨的操作示範

飛利浦 Shaver Series 7000 影片縮圖

S7970/26 套裝包括:

    • Precision trimmer

      SmartClick 修髮器：精確修髮器可完美修剪鬍鬚和鬢角。

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    • Travel pouch

      收納盒：其優質外型設計時尚，不會佔用您過多的行李空間，即使您正在外出，其內置通風空間亦可讓電鬚刨保持乾爽。

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    • SmartClen System PLUS

      SmartClean 自動清洗/充電座：只需按下按鈕，即可為電鬚刨清潔、潤滑及充電，讓它時刻保持最佳效能。

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    7000系列電鬚刨隨附可打造短鬚造型和修剪鬢角的修髮器、旅行收納盒，以及可為電鬚刨進行清潔、潤滑與充電的 SmartClean自動清洗/充電座。

    此產品已不再銷售。

    建議零售價: HK$2,498.00
    飛利浦 Shaver Series 6000 Number 1 Logo

    Philips – 全球電鬚刨品牌No.1*

    *資料來源：Euromonitor International Limited，消費電器產品 2020 版，身體除毛品類，以2019全年銷售量計

    飛利浦 Shaver Series 6000 Green Product Logo

    飛利浦環保產品可以降低成本、減少耗電量、降低二氧化碳排放，因為這些產品均在一或多項飛利浦環保焦點領域 (能源效率、包裝、有害物質、重量、回收與處理以及使用壽命期間的穩定性能) 做到了環保相關的重大改良。

    比較 S7970 電鬚刨與我們其他優異的電鬚刨

    S7970/26

    7000系列

    S7970/26

    HK$2,498.00*
    我們最出色的防敏電鬚刨，敏感肌膚No.1之選
    比較特色
    S7960/17

    7000系列

    S7960/17

    HK$1,838.00*
    我們最出色的防敏電鬚刨，敏感肌膚No.1之選
    比較特色
    S7940/16

    7000系列

    S7940/16

    HK$1,698.00*
    我們最出色的防敏電鬚刨，敏感肌膚No.1之選
    比較特色
    S7930/16

    7000系列

    S7930/16

    HK$1,698.00*
    我們最出色的防敏電鬚刨，敏感肌膚No.1之選
    比較特色
    S7910/16

    7000系列

    S7910/16

    HK$1,698.00*
    我們最出色的防敏電鬚刨，敏感肌膚No.1之選
    比較特色

    舒適程度：順滑剃鬚
    • 防敏微珠保護環
    • 防敏微珠保護環
    • 防敏微珠保護環
    • 防敏微珠保護環
    • 防敏微珠保護環

    緊貼面部輪廓：溫和剃淨
    • 全導向輪廓感應
    • 鬍鬚密度智能感應
    • 溫和精確切剃系統
    • 全導向輪廓感應
    • 鬍鬚密度智能感應
    • 溫和精確切剃系統
    • 全導向輪廓感應
    • 鬍鬚密度智能感應
    • 溫和精確切剃系統
    • 全導向輪廓感應
    • 鬍鬚密度智能感應
    • 溫和精確切剃系統
    • 全導向輪廓感應
    • 鬍鬚密度智能感應
    • 溫和精確切剃系統

    多功能性：靈活修鬚或造型
    • 修髮器
    • 修髮/ 修鬚造型刀頭
    • 修髮器
    • 修髮器
    • 修髮器

    AquaTec乾濕剃鬚技術

    電池：使用/充電時間
    • 50 分鐘 / 1 小時
    • 50 分鐘 / 1 小時
    • 50 分鐘 / 1 小時
    • 50 分鐘 / 1 小時
    • 50 分鐘 / 1 小時

    100% 可水洗機身

    隨附配件
    • 收納盒
    • SmartClean自動清洗/充電座
    • 收納盒
    • 收納盒
    • 收納盒
    • 收納盒
    * 建議零售價

    尋找其他電鬍刀？

    7000系列電鬚刨配件

    查看其他男士儀容修飾產品

    鼻毛修剪

    眼部護理

    發掘

    My Philips

    立即登記享受獨家優惠

    訂閱電子通訊

    Philips非常重視和尊重您的私隱, 詳情請閱讀我們的 私隱須知

    感謝您訂閱電子通訊！

    抱歉，您並未成功訂閱電子通訊。 請稍後重試。

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    最好通过最新版的 Microsoft Edge、Google Chrome 或 Firefox 查看我们的网站。