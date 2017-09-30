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    X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

    127996KX2

    Brighter and more stylish

    For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED T10 interior & positioning lights. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can drive in safety and with style.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Signaling bulb

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    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Brighter and more stylish

    Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

    • LED-T10 [~W5W]
    • Number of bulbs: 2
    • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
    • Position, interior

    Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

    Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

    Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

    While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

    CeraLight ceramic heat and vibration protection

    Philips CeraLight technology is a unique ceramic-based patented casing, designed to insulate the LED components from heat and vibrational damage. This innovation protects the light against early failure. A T10 lamp equipped with CeraLight is built to last, providing drivers with a more durable light.

    Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

    Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      • Position
      • interior
      Product highlight
      • Brighter
      • vibrant signals

    • Product description

      Application
      • Position
      • Interior
      Base
      W2,1x9,5d
      Designation LED Type
      LED-T10 [~W5W]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      Technical features
      CeraLight
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      W5W

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 12 years

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      Up to 6000K
      Lumens [lm]
      50

    • Electrical characteristics

      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      127996KX2
      Ordering code
      39829830

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8727900398298
      Packaging type
      X2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      6.8  cm
      Width
      2.8  cm
      Height
      9.2  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2
      MOQ (for professionals)
      20

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      19.5  cm
      Width
      15.1  cm
      Height
      8.5  cm
      Gross weight per piece
      0.37  kg

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