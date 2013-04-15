Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

    12832X1

    Maximum road safety and style

    High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Maximum road safety and style

    Intense bright light

    • Type of lamp: T16
    • Pack of: 1
    • 12 V
    Intense bright light

    Intense bright light

    High power xenon white LED car light, to see and be seen better.

    ECE beam pattern compliant*

    ECE beam pattern compliant*

    Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to see and be seen better.

    12 year lifespan

    12 year lifespan

    High heat and vibration resist

    3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

    3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      High-Performance LEDs
      Product highlight
      Intense bright LED car light

    • Product description

      Application
      Reversing light
      Base
      W2.1X9.5D
      Color temperature
      White 6700K
      Lifespan
      12 years
      Lumens
      200  lm
      Range
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      T16
      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      3.4  W

    • Green Specifications

      Heavy metals
      • Cd free
      • Hg free
      • Pb free

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      Blister

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.