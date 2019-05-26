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    Gaming Monitor Full HD Curved LCD monitor

    278M6QJEB5/69

    Get in the moment

    The new curved Momentum monitor gets you in the moment. AMD FreeSync™ technology, 165Hz fast refresh rate, and 1ms response time give flawlessly smooth entertainment experience for playing games and watching movies.

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    Gaming Monitor Full HD Curved LCD monitor

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    Get in the moment

    • Momentum
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
    Curved display design for more immersive experience

    Curved display design for more immersive experience

    Desktop monitors offer a personal user experience, which suits a curve design very well. The curved screen provides a pleasant yet subtle immersion effect, which focuses on you at the center of your desk.

    VA display gives awesome images with wide viewing angle

    VA display gives awesome images with wide viewing angle

    Philips VA LED display uses an advanced vertical alignment technology which gives you super-high static contrast ratios for extra vivid and bright images. While standard office applications are handled with ease, it is especially suitable for photos, web-browsing, movies, gaming, and demanding graphical applications. It's optimized pixel management technology gives you 176/176 degree extra wide viewing angle, resulting in crisp images.

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

    165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    165Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 165 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 165Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort

    Height-adjustable for better ergonomic comfort

    The height-adjustable Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts, but is also height adjustable, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      VA LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.311 x 0.311 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 165 Hz
      Brightness
      250  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 102.1%*, sRGB 130.2%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3000:1
      SmartContrast
      80,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      1 ms (MPRT)
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Effective viewing area
      596.74 (H) x 335.66 (V) - at a 1800R curvature*
      Scanning Frequency
      104 - 186 kHz (H) / 30 - 165 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      82 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 40%
      AMD FreeSync™ technology
      Premium

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • DisplayPort 1.2
      • HDMI 2.0 x 2
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • SmartImage Game/Return
      • SmartSize/Down
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      < 0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      33.8 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      < 0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      694 x 520 x 358  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      612 x 369 x 52  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      612 x 416 x 286  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      9.69  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      6.25  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.51  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 hrs (excluding backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • WEEE
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • CEL
      • PSB

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Glossy

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    • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.

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