Philips Thunderbolt™ 4 monitor delivers a secure, reliable one-cable docking solution. Mini LED backlit and DisplayHDR™ 1400 certified display generates outstanding picture performance and color accuracy for color-critical users.
Lightning-fast connectivity for data, video, and Ethernet
This Philips docking monitor is equipped with Thunderbolt™ 4 connection. Compared with conventional USB-C monitors, Thunderbolt™ 4 technology provides lightning-fast 40Gbps data transfer speeds, supports high resolution video, offers multi-stream transport for daisy chaining, has up to 90W of power delivery to external devices, and can provide a stable 1Gbit/s Ethernet connection.
Simple and powerful daisy chaining for multi-monitor setups
Daisy chaining allows you to drive multiple monitors and devices from a single Thunderbolt port on your laptop. From the Thunderbolt port of your laptop connect to this monitor, then from the second Thunderbolt port on this monitor you can connect to a second 4K monitor.
UltraClear 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution for precision
These Philips displays utilize high performance panels to deliver UltraClear, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution images. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed images for CAD solutions, using 3D graphics applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will make your images and graphics come alive.
Mini LED backlight with 2304 local dimming zones
Mini LED backlighting improves control of lighting and contrast ratio. The small size of the mini LEDs forming the backlight allows for the creation of 2304 individually controlled zones delivering deeper blacks and brighter whites. Rich HDR content can now be viewed as it was intended with unmatched contrast and precise reproduction.
Quantum Dot Tech for see-it-to-believe-it color
Quantum Dot Technology is an innovative semiconductor nanocrystal technology that precisely emits light to produce bluer blues, greener greens and redder reds. LCD monitors with Quantum Dot color produce a more dynamic range of colors and show the true natural palette of colors in the picture. The result - vibrant, dynamic, you-gotta-see-it-to-believe-it color.
DisplayHDR™ 1400 delivers impressive color, and contrast
This Philips monitor is certified with the newly announced VESA DisplayHDR™ 1400 certification level. With a peak brightness up to 1400 nits, increasing in contrast range, and a wider color gamut, this screen brings out details that you've never experienced before with brilliant colors, deeper blacks and brighter whites with ultra-realistic effects. This Philips monitor comes with several HDR modes, each optimized for your viewing preference: HDR Premium, HDR Effect, HDR Warm, HDR Basic, and VESA DisplayHDR certified level.
MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
IPS technology for full colors and wide viewing angles
IPS displays use an advanced technology which gives you extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degree, making it possible to view the display from almost any angle - even in 90 degree Pivot mode! Unlike standard TN panels, IPS displays gives you remarkably crisp images with vivid colors, making it ideal not only for Photos, movies and web browsing, but also for professional applications which demand color accuracy and consistent brightness at all times.
Color space mode options to fit your needs and work
This Phillips monitor provides color in the RGB color model with the following color space modes. Choose the appropriate color space mode to properly display the content you are viewing: sRGB: Most personal computer applications and games, internet, and web design. Adobe RGB: Graphics applications. NTSC: Analog video. Rec. 709: HD videos. Rec. 2020: UHD videos. DCI-P3: Digital cinema projectors, some movies and games, and Apple products. Photography. D-mode: DICOM mode, enhance greyscale level performance.
Hideaway PowerSensor saves up to 80% energy costs
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if the user is present and then automatically reduces monitor brightness when then user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 80 percent and prolonging monitor life. The new Hideaway PowerSensor can be folded out of the way for multiple monitor tiling set-ups.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 709 Coverage based on CIE1976
Rec 2020 Coverage based on CIE1976
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
Activities such as screen sharing, on-line streaming video and audio over the Internet can impact your network performance. Your hardware, network bandwidth and its performance will determine overall audio and video quality.
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
Under SDR (Standard Dynamic Range), the temperature range in operation can be reached to 40°C.
The monitor may look different from feature images.