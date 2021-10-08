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Feel your game
This Philips gaming monitor delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth gameplay. FreeSync, rapid 170Hz refresh rate with HDR create a polished and lifelike experience. The slim-frame display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances visual immersion.See all benefits
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For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift. Richer reds, lusher greens, and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing color. True-to-life color. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard for color purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 170 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 170Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner
MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.
Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.
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