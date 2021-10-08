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    Evnia Gaming Monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

    27M1N5500ZA/00

    1 award

    Feel your game

    This Philips gaming monitor delivers crystal-clear visuals and smooth gameplay. FreeSync, rapid 170Hz refresh rate with HDR create a polished and lifelike experience. The slim-frame display with Ultra Wide-Color enhances visual immersion.

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    Evnia Gaming Monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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    Feel your game

    • Evnia 5000
    • 27" (68.5 cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
    IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

    IPS Nano color technology extends gamut for vibrant visuals

    For critical imaging, gaming and productivity needs, Nano IPS display provides precise color accuracy across a wide viewing angle without color shift. Richer reds, lusher greens, and deeper blues. Ultra Wide-Color with IPS Nano Color technology uses KSF enhanced phosphor nanoparticles to absorb excess light created by the screen to produce amazing color. True-to-life color. Our display panels achieve up to 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard for color purity as defined by The Society of Motion Pictures and Television Engineers for cinematic picture quality.

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

    170Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    170Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images

    You play intense, competitive gaming. You demand display with lag free, ultra-smooth images. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 170 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. A lower frame rate can make enemies appear to jump from spot to spot on the screen, making them difficult targets to hit. With 170Hz frame rate, you get those critical missing images on the screen which shows enemy movement in ultra-smooth motion so you can easily target them. With ultra-low input lag and no screen tearing, this Philips display is your perfect gaming partner

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    MPRT (motion picture response time) is more intuitive way to describe the response time, which directly refers the duration from seeing blurry noise to clean and crisp images. Philips gaming monitor with 1 ms MPRT effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

    SmartImage HDR gives optimal viewing from your HDR content

    Select one of SmartImage HDR modes to best suit your needs. HDR Game: Optimize for playing video games. With brighter white and darker black, the gaming scene is vivid and revealing more details, easily spot enemies hiding in the dark corner and shadows. HDR Movie: Ideal for watching HDR movie. Deliver better contrast and brightness for more realistic and immerse viewing experience. HDR Photo: Enhance red, green, and blue for lively visuals. DisplayHDR: VESA DisplayHDR certified*. Personal: Customize settings in picture menu. *Please refer to specification for HDR grade.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    EasySelect menu toggle key for quick on-screen menu access

    The discreetly placed EasySelect Menu Toggle Key allows you to make quick and easy adjustments to monitor settings in the On-Screen Display menu.

    Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

    Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture

    Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colors for a more brilliant picture. Ultra Wide-Color wider "color gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues. Bring, media entertainment, images, and even productivity more alive and vivid colors from Ultra Wide-Color Technology.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      Nano IPS
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
      Brightness
      350  cd/m²
      Display colors
      Color support 1.07 Billion colors
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 113%*, sRGB 133%*, Adobe RGB 93%*
      Color gamut (min.)
      DCI-P3 98%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      2560 x 1440 @ 170 Hz* (DP -> overclock); 2560 x 1440 @ 144 Hz (HDMI)
      Effective viewing area
      596.736 (H) x 335.664 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      HDMI: 30 - 230 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); DP: 30 - 255 kHz (H) / 48 - 170 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      < 2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      108.79 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      SmartUniformity
      97 ~ 102%
      MPRT
      1 ms
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      EasyRead
      Yes
      AMD FreeSync™ technology
      Premium
      G-SYNC
      Compatible*
      HDR
      HDR Ready

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Audio out
      USB:
      USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 2 fast charge B.C 1.2)
      HDCP
      HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DisplayPort)

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      5 W x 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Pivot
      -/+ 90 degree
      Swivel
      -/+ 45  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      31.8 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)
      Energy Label Class
      F

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      780 x 521 x 224  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      614 x 363 x 43  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      614 x 549 x 212  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      9.74  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      4.80  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.40  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CU-EAC
      • EAEU RoHS
      • TUV/ISO9241-307
      • TUV-BAUART
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • ICES-003

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Textured

    • What's in the box?

      Cables
      HDMI cable, DisplayPort cable, USB upstream cable, Power cable
      Monitor with stand
      Yes
      User Documentation
      Yes

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    Awards

    • "IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
    • The maximum resolution works for DP input only.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • MPRT is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while MPRT is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
    • MPRT is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on MPRT may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
    • Display colors: 10 bits only can be reached by QHD @ 120 Hz
    • DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
    • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
    • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.

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