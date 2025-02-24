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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

    27M2N3500PA/69

    2 Awards

    Broaden your gaming horizon

    This 27-inch Fast IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its Ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.

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    Evnia Fast IPS Gaming monitor Quad HD gaming monitor

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    Broaden your gaming horizon

    • Evnia 3000
    • 27" (68.5cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
    Ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    Ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 260 Hz refresh rate that enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, it gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Low input lag reduces time delay between devices to monitor

    Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.

    0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay

    Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing

    Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    SmartErgoBase enables people-friendly ergonomic adjustments

    The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    Built-in stereo speakers for multimedia

    A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast for rich black details

    SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.

    Smart MBR: for reducing motion blur.

    Smart MBR: for reducing motion blur.

    In an effort to reduce motion blur, this monitor's LED backlight will work simultaneously with the refresh rate to control brightness levels for the best picture clarity. Please note that Smart MBR is a type of gaming mode and it is recommended to turn the function off when not gaming as it may cause screen-flickering.

    Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

    Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

    Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.5 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      Fast IPS
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.07B (8+FRC)
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 90%; DCI-P3:95%, sRGB: 120%, NTSC 105% *
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      SmartResponse
      1 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Maximum resolution
      2560x1440 @ 260 Hz (by DP Overclock*, 8bits), 2560x1440 @144Hz (HDMI, 8bits)
      Effective viewing area
      596.736(H)x335.664(V)mm
      Scanning Frequency
      HDMI: 30 - 230 kHz (H) / 48 - 144 Hz (V); DP: 30 - 400 kHz (H) / 48 - 260 Hz (V) (Overclock)*
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      <2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      109 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 3H, Haze 25%
      SmartUniformity
      93~105%
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      EasyRead
      Yes
      AMD FreeSync™ technology
      Yes
      G-SYNC
      Yes
      HDR
      HDR 10 supported
      Smart Sniper
      Yes
      Smart MBR Sync
      Yes
      Stark Shadow Boost
      Yes*
      Smart MBR
      0.3ms*
      Smart Crosshair
      Yes
      Shadow Boost
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DP), HDCP 2.3 (HDMI / DP)

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      2Wx2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      • LowBlue Mode
      • Low blue light
      Control software
      Evnia Precision Center

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Pivot
      +-90 degree
      Swivel
      -/+ 30  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      35.0 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      730 x 455 x 139  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      614 x 368 x 60  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      614 x 519 x 261  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      8.39  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.66  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.88  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Post consumer recycled plastics
      85%*

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • ICES-003
      • FCC

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Charcoal
      Finish
      Textured

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    Awards

    • The maximum resolution works for DP input only.
    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • Display colors: 10bits can be reached by DP@200Hz with QHD resolution
    • The Overclock function increases the native refresh rate, however, it does have some associated risks along with it.If the screen is displayed abnormally after rebooting, please switch off the Overclock setting located in the monitor's OSD menu.
    • Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change
    • Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function
    • This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
    • Stark Shadow Boost cannot be activated while Low Input Lag is enabled.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
    • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
    • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
    • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.

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