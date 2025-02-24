27M2N3500PA/69
Broaden your gaming horizon
This 27-inch Fast IPS monitor brings sharp visuals to gaming. With its Ultra-fast 260Hz refresh rate and 0.3ms Smart MBR, you can expect clear visuals and a high-quality all-around gaming experience.See all benefits
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While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, Philips Evnia offers an overclockable 260 Hz refresh rate that enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, it gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.
Input lag is the amount of time that elapses between performing an action with connected devices and seeing the result on screen. Low input lag reduces the time delay between entering a command from your devices to monitor, greatly improve on playing twitch-sensitive video games, particularly important to whom plays fast-paced, competitive games.
Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.
High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
The SmartErgoBase is a monitor base that delivers ergonomic display comfort and provides cable management. The base can swivel, tilt and rotate to various angles to ensure maximum comfort. The height adjustable stand guarantees the optimal viewing level, reducing the physical strains of a long workday, while cable management reduces cable clutter and keeps the workspace neat and professional.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.
SmartContrast is a Philips technology that analyzes the contents you are displaying, automatically adjusting colors and controlling backlight intensity to dynamically enhance contrast for the best digital images and videos or when playing games where dark hues are displayed. When Economy mode is selected, contrast is adjusted and backlighting fine-tuned for just-right display of everyday office applications and lower power consumption.
This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.
In an effort to reduce motion blur, this monitor's LED backlight will work simultaneously with the refresh rate to control brightness levels for the best picture clarity. Please note that Smart MBR is a type of gaming mode and it is recommended to turn the function off when not gaming as it may cause screen-flickering.
Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.
Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.
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