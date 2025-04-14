Experience the best of both worlds with Dual Mode. Seamlessly toggle between 3840 x 2160 @ 240Hz for stunning clarity and 1920 x 1080 @ 480Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay. Whether you crave breathtaking visuals or high-speed action, this monitor adapts to your needs in an instant.
0.3 ms ultra-fast speed for crisp image and smooth gameplay
Philips display with 0.3 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, delivers shaper and precise visuals to enhance gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. Best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers
The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.
Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun
Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.
Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes
This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.
Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets
Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.
Smart MBR Sync: for smooth yet dynamic gameplay
This feature pairs MPRT together with Adaptive Sync technology; which effectively eliminates motion blur and ghosting on screen. Sharp and speedy gaming visuals are guaranteed, even at high frame rates.
LowBlue mode and Flicker-free easy-on-the eyes viewing
Our LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology have been developed to reduce eye strain and fatigue often caused by long hours in front of a monitor.
Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience
Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.
Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming
When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR is to adjust brightness for blur reduction, so cannot adjust brightness while smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, LED backlight will strobe synchronously with screen refresh, which may cause noticeable brightness change.
Smart MBR is gaming-optimized mode. Turn on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. It is recommended to turn off when you are not using the gaming function.
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.