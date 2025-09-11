VESA Certified ClearMR: for accurate blur testing

Previously, methods to test blur on screen were measured through MRPT. VESA Certified ClearMR acts as an alternative to MRPT and is designed to reflect the true nature of blur through digital high-speed camera testing. For monitors that are sent in and certified through VESA Certified ClearMR, you can rest assured that you will have an accurate assessment of the monitor's blur quality. Each certification is defined through a CMR range; with this monitor being ClearMR 13000 classified, it has one of the highest classifications of image quality, meaning less overall blur.