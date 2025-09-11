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    Evnia QHD Gaming monitor QD OLED gaming monitor

    27M2N6500L/69

    2 Awards

    Your gaming experience to the utmost

    This monitor is built for gaming at high speeds. Its 240Hz refresh rates and QD OLED panel make it a combination of incredible speed and premium picture quality.

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    Evnia QHD Gaming monitor QD OLED gaming monitor

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    Your gaming experience to the utmost

    • Evnia 6000
    • 26.5" (67.3cm)
    • 2560 x 1440 (Quad HD)
    Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    Ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate for virtually lag-free gaming

    While playing the most intense engaging action-oriented games, ultra-fast 240 Hz refresh rate enhances an ultra-smooth, lag-free gaming experience. This Philips display redraws the screen image up-to 240 times per second, effectively faster than a standard display. Especially for fast-paced games like FPS and racing games, 240 Hz gives a superior motion and clarity visuals. With Philips 240 Hz display, action sequences in gameplay look judder-free and ghost-free. You will experience deeper immersion and feeling alive in game.

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    Crystalclear images with Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver Crystalclear, Quad HD 2560x1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high density pixel count, enabled by high bandwidth sources, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, using 3D graphic applications or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays will give you Crystalclear images.

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range (HDR) for more lifelike colorful visuals

    High Dynamic Range delivers a dramatically different visual experience. With astonishing brightness, incomparable contrast and captivating color, images come to life with much greater brightness while also featuring much deeper, more nuanced darks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors never before seen on display, giving you a visual experience that engages your senses and inspires emotions.

    True 10-bit display reproduces smoother gradients on visuals

    True 10-bit display reproduces smoother gradients on visuals

    With this Philips true 10-bit color display, you can see color critical professional work of exceptional color accuracy and meeting professional standards. Compared with conventional 8-bit color display, this Philips monitor produces a more natural transition between hues for smoother gradients.

    QD OLED for superior colors and vibrant visuals

    QD OLED for superior colors and vibrant visuals

    QD-OLED represents a hybrid approach that marries the OLED panels and quantum dot technology. By combining what’s best of both, QD-OLED guarantees high contrast, deep blacks, and unlimited viewing angles, with the higher peak brightness and more vibrant colors.

    Protects and cools for lasting color clarity

    Protects and cools for lasting color clarity

    Defend your QD-OLED display’s true colors from fading over time. To increase the lifespan of your display, this monitor has an integrated graphene shield which keeps your display cool. The graphene preserves display integrity by evenly dispersing heat generated by the blue light emitted from your screen, and cooling more effectively than graphite. For gamers, this means you can play with confidence that the colors in your game will remain pixel-perfect.

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers

    The new Philips gaming display has quick access OSD fine tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options. "FPS" mode (First person shooting) improves dark themes in games, allowing you to see hidden objects in dark areas. "Racing" mode adapts display with fastest response time, high color, along with image adjustments. "RTS" mode (Real time strategy) has a special SmartFrame mode which enables highlighting of specific area and allows for size and image adjustments. Gamer 1 and Gamer 2 enable you to save personal customized settings based on different games, ensuring best performance.

    VESA Certified ClearMR: for accurate blur testing

    VESA Certified ClearMR: for accurate blur testing

    Previously, methods to test blur on screen were measured through MRPT. VESA Certified ClearMR acts as an alternative to MRPT and is designed to reflect the true nature of blur through digital high-speed camera testing. For monitors that are sent in and certified through VESA Certified ClearMR, you can rest assured that you will have an accurate assessment of the monitor's blur quality. Each certification is defined through a CMR range; with this monitor being ClearMR 13000 classified, it has one of the highest classifications of image quality, meaning less overall blur.

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Smart Crosshair: for better aim and more fun

    Color of Crosshair is set by default. When Smart Crosshair is on, the color will change as complementary color to the background color. Smart Crosshair enhances the accuracy of aiming so you can spot the enemies more easily.

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    Stark ShadowBoost: for enhancing visibility in dark scenes

    This feature enhances dark scenes without overexposing lightened areas. The Stark Shadowboost feature has three selectable levels that offer texturized images with better color saturation with higher contrast so you can see better in both light and dark environments. In addition, this feature helps you fine-tune your sight so that enemies get exposed more quickly when gaming.

    Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

    Smart Sniper: Improved control when you zoom in on targets

    Smart Sniper gives you better control over your scope for precise aiming. It overlays an additional window at either the top or center of your screen, and enables you to select a zoom level up to 2.0x your normal magnification.

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center: Maximize Your Gaming Experience

    Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software designed to optimize and personalize your Evnia monitor. Whether you're a casual or competitive gamer, it offers a wide range of customization options to match your unique gaming style. With intuitive controls and seamless navigation, Evnia Precision Center gives you full control, providing everything you need to elevate your gaming to the next level—right at your fingertips.

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    Certified NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible for smooth fast gaming

    When playing intense games with high refresh rates, screen tearing may appear without optimal graphics synchronization. This Philips display is certified as NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatible, reducing screen tearing and syncing your monitor's refresh rate with your graphic card's output for a smoother gaming experience. Scenes appear instantly, objects look sharper, and gameplay is smooth, giving you a stunning visual experience and a serious competitive edge.

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    AMD FreeSync™ Premium; tear free, stutter free, fluid gaming

    Gaming shouldn't be a choice between choppy gameplay or broken frames. AMD FreeSync™ Premium equips serious gamers with a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience at peak performance. There are no compromises, game confidently with a high refresh rate, low framerate compensation, and low latency.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      26.5"/67.3cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Monitor Panel Type
      QD OLED
      Pixel pitch
      0.2292 x 0.2292 mm
      Brightness
      SDR: 200 (APL 100%)nit, HDR: 400 (APL 10%)  nit
      Display colors
      1.07B (10bits)
      Color gamut (typical)
      Adobe RGB 98%; DCI-P3:99%, sRGB: 147.5%, NTSC 120%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1.5M:1
      SmartContrast
      Mega Infinity DCR
      Response time (typical)
      0.03ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10000
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage game
      Maximum resolution
      2560x1440 @ 240 Hz (DP) ;2560x1440 @ 144Hz (HDMI) *
      Effective viewing area
      590.42(H) x 333.72(V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      HDMI: 30k-230kHz(H)/ 48-144Hz(V) , DP: 30k-390kHz(H)/ 48-240Hz(V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      < 2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      111 PPI
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-reflection, 2H
      Low Input Lag
      Yes
      AMD FreeSync™ technology
      Yes
      G-SYNC
      Yes*
      HDR
      HDR 10
      Pixel format
      RGB Q-Stripe*
      Smart Crosshair
      Yes
      Stark ShadowBoost
      Yes
      Smart Sniper
      Yes
      Clear MR Tier
      13000
      Shadow Boost
      Yes
      SoftBlue technology
      Yes*

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      HDMI 2.0 x 1, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      HDCP
      HDCP 1.4 (HDMI / DisplayPort), HDCP 2.3 (HDMI / DisplayPort)

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS
      • sRGB
      • Windows 11 / 10
      User convenience
      • Power On/Off
      • Menu/OK
      • Input/Up
      • Game Settings/Down
      • SmartImage game/Back
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • Finnish
      • French
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Polish
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Swedish
      • Turkish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      • LowBlue Mode
      Control software
      Evnia Precision Center
      MultiView
      Yes

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      130  mm
      Pivot
      +-90 degree
      Swivel
      -/+ 30  degree
      Tilt
      -5/20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • Internal
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      0.3 W (typ.)
      On mode
      77.52 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      730 x 445 x 139  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      609 x 355 x 61  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      609 x 531 x 261  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      8.79  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      5.88  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      4.08  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000 (Excluded backlight)  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      RoHS
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Post consumer recycled plastics
      85%*

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • CE Mark
      • ETL
      • MEPS
      • PSB
      • CEL
      • CCC
      • CECP
      • BSMI
      • UKCA
      • EMF
      • FCC
      • CEC

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Dark Slate
      Finish
      Textured

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    Awards

    • For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
    • Low blue light compliance: The ratio of display emission light in the range from 415 - 455 nm to the display emission of 400 - 500 nm shall be less than 50%.
    • Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse. The measurement pattern is 1 horizontal line.
    • The max resolution of QHD 144Hz is supported by 8 bits
    • Active pixels: 2560(H) x 1440(V) Number of total pixels: 2576(H) x 1456(V); extra pixels on each side, space reserved for pixel orbiting.
    • NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort
    • Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
    • Make sure your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®
    • 2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All rights reserved. AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, AMD FreeSync™ and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.
    • This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor’s chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.
    • The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.

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