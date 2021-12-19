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  • Master every task in a crisp panoramic view Master every task in a crisp panoramic view Master every task in a crisp panoramic view

    Monitor Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

    346P1CRH/69

    Master every task in a crisp panoramic view

    The Philips Brilliance curved WQHD display with DisplayHDR 400 gives crisp, outstanding visuals. USB-C and a secure pop-up webcam with Windows Hello increase your productivity.

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    Monitor Curved UltraWide LCD Monitor with USB-C

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    Master every task in a crisp panoramic view

    • P Line
    • 34" (86.36 cm)
    • 3440 x 1440 (WQHD)
    CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

    CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels

    These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view

    With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.

    Built in USB-C docking station

    Built in USB-C docking station

    This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.

    Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

    Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources

    With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.

    Secure sign-in with pop-up webcam

    Secure sign-in with pop-up webcam

    Philips' innovative and secure webcam pops up when you need it and securely tucks back into the monitor when you are not using it. The webcam is also equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds, 3 times faster than a password.

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals

    VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

    Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

    Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

    PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

    PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs

    PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      34 inch / 86.36 cm
      Aspect ratio
      21:9
      LCD panel type
      VA LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
      Brightness
      500  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Color gamut (typical)
      NTSC 98%*, sRGB 120%*, Adobe RGB 88%*
      Color gamut (min.)
      BT. 709 Coverage: 96%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 90%*
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      3,000:1
      SmartContrast
      80,000,000 :1
      Response time (typical)
      4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
      Viewing angle
      • 178º (H) / 178º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Maximum resolution
      3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
      Effective viewing area
      797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) - at a 1500 R curvature*
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      Delta E
      < 2 (sRGB)
      Flicker-free
      Yes
      Pixel Density
      110 PPI
      LowBlue Mode
      Yes
      Display Screen Coating
      Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
      SmartUniformity
      93 ~ 105%
      EasyRead
      Yes
      Adaptive sync (VRR)
      Yes
      HDR
      DisplayHDR 400 certified (DP / HDMI)
      KVM
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
      Sync Input
      Separate Sync
      Audio (In/Out)
      Headphone out
      RJ45
      Ethernet LAN up to 1G*, Wake On Lan
      Signal Output
      DisplayPort out (DP, USB-C)*
      USB:
      USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
      HDCP
      HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP)
      HBR3
      HBR3 (USB-C)

    • USB

      Power delivery
      USB PD version 3.0
      Super speed
      Data and Video transfer
      DP
      Built-in Display Port Alt mode
      USB-C max. power delivery
      Up to 90W* (5V/3A; 7V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/4.5A)
      USB-C
      Reversible plug connector

    • Convenience

      Built-in Speakers
      5 W x 2
      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • User
      • Menu
      • Power On/Off
      OSD Languages
      • Brazil Portuguese
      • Czech
      • Dutch
      • English
      • French
      • Finnish
      • German
      • Greek
      • Hungarian
      • Italian
      • Japanese
      • Korean
      • Portuguese
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Swedish
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Turkish
      • Ukrainian
      Other convenience
      • Kensington lock
      • VESA mount (100x100mm)
      Control software
      SmartControl
      MultiView
      • PIP/PBP mode*
      • 2x devices
      Built-in webcam
      Pop-up 2.0 megapixel FHD camera with microphone and LED indictor (for Windows 10 Hello)

    • Stand

      Height adjustment
      180  mm
      Swivel
      -180/180  degree
      Tilt
      -5 ~ 25  degree

    • Power

      ECO mode
      33 W (typ.)
      Power supply
      • Built-in
      • 100-240VAC, 50-60Hz
      Off mode
      Zero watts with Zero switch
      On mode
      34.1 W (typ.) (EnergyStar test method)
      Standby mode
      < 0.5 W (typ.)
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      904 x 525 x 282  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      807 x 367 x 110  mm
      Product with stand(max height)
      807 x 601 x 250  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      15.48  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      11.65  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      7.95  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      Operation: +12,000ft (3,658m), Non-operation: +40,000ft (12,192m)
      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40  °C
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60  °C
      MTBF (demonstrated)
      70,000 hrs (excluded backlight)

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • PowerSensor
      • LightSensor
      • EnergyStar 8.0
      • EPEAT*
      • RoHS
      Post consumer recycled plastic
      35%
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %
      Specific Substances
      • Mercury free
      • PVC / BFR free housing

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • CB
      • cETLus
      • FCC Class B
      • CE Mark
      • TUV/GS
      • TUV Ergo
      • CU-EAC
      • CCC
      • PSB

    • Cabinet

      Finish
      Texture
      Foot
      Black
      Front bezel
      Black
      Rear cover
      Black

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    • Radius of the arc of the display curvature in mm
    • The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
    • When connecting to USB-C, if your PC doesn't support HBR3, please switch USB hub setting to USB 2.0 and the resolution will support to 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
    • Response time value equal to SmartResponse
    • BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
    • NTSC Area based on CIE1976
    • sRGB Area based on CIE1931
    • Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
    • If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
    • DisplayPort 1.4 version is for HDR
    • For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
    • For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
    • Maximum number of external displays that can be supported: 1 by using USB-C, 2 by using DP
    • The maximum external monitor resolution will depend on bandwidth limitation.
    • When your monitor connected with USB-C and the PC supports HBR3, you can have MST function with the max resolution of 3440x1440@60Hz in primary monitor and 1920x1080@60Hz in secondary monitor. If not, please change the USB setting of the primary monitor to USB2.0 via OSD setting to have MST function
    • While MST over DP, both of the primary and secondary monitors need to be set to DP out extend mode via monitor's OSD setting and the maximum resolution of both the primary & the secondary monitor only can be 3440x1440@60Hz.
    • EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
    • The monitor may look different from feature images.

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