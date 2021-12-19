CrystalClear images with UltraWide QHD 3440 x 1440 pixels
These Philips screens deliver CrystalClear, UltraWide Quad HD 3440 x 1440 pixel images. Utilizing high performance panels with high-density pixel count, 178/178 wide viewing angles, these new displays will make your images and graphics come alive. The UltraWide 21:9 format enables more productivity with more room for side-by-side comparisons and more viewable spreadsheet columns. Whether you are demanding professional requiring extremely detailed information for CAD-CAM solutions, or a financial wizard working on huge spreadsheets, Philips displays delivers CrystalClear images.
MultiView enables simultaneous dual connection and view
With the ultra-high resolution Philips MultiView display you can now experience a world of connectivity. MultiView enables active dual connect and view so that you can work with multiple devices like a PC and notebook simultaneously, for complex multi-tasking.
Built in USB-C docking station
This Philips display features a built-in USB type-C docking station with power delivery. Its slim, reversible USB-C connector allows for easy, one-cable docking. Simplify by connecting all your peripherals like keyboard, mouse and your RJ-45 Ethernet cable to the monitor's docking station. Simply connect your notebook and this monitor with a single USB-C cable to watch high-resolution video and transfer super-speed data, while powering up and re-charging your notebook at the same time.
Built-in KVM switch to easily switch between sources
With MultiClient Integrated KVM switch, you can control two separate PCs with one monitor-keyboard-mouse set up. A convenient button allows you to quickly switch between sources. Handy with set-ups that require dual PC computing power or sharing one large monitor to show two different PCs.
Secure sign-in with pop-up webcam
Philips' innovative and secure webcam pops up when you need it and securely tucks back into the monitor when you are not using it. The webcam is also equipped with advanced sensors for Windows Hello facial recognition, which conveniently logs you into your Windows devices in less than 2 seconds, 3 times faster than a password.
DisplayHDR 400 for more lifelike and outstanding visuals
VESA-certified DisplayHDR 400 delivers a significant step-up from normal SDR displays. Unlike, other 'HDR compatible' screens, true DisplayHDR 400 produces astonishing brightness, contrast and colors. With global dimming and minimum 400 nits brightness, images come to life with notable highlights while featuring deeper, more nuanced blacks. It renders a fuller palette of rich new colors, delivering a visual experience that engages your senses.
Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology
Due to the way brightness is controlled on LED-backlit screens, some users experience flicker on their screen which causes eye fatigue. Philips Flicker-free Technology applies a new solution to regulate brightness and reduce flicker for more comfortable viewing.
LowBlue Mode for easy on-the-eyes productivity
Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.
PowerSensor saves up to 70% energy costs
PowerSensor is a built-in 'people sensor' that transmits and receives harmless infrared signals to determine if user is present and automatically reduces monitor brightness when user steps away from the desk, cutting energy costs by up to 70 percent and prolonging monitor life.
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
Panel Size
34 inch / 86.36 cm
Aspect ratio
21:9
LCD panel type
VA LCD
Backlight type
W-LED system
Pixel pitch
0.23175 x 0.23175 mm
Brightness
500
cd/m²
Display colors
16.7 M
Color gamut (typical)
NTSC 98%*, sRGB 120%*, Adobe RGB 88%*
Color gamut (min.)
BT. 709 Coverage: 96%*; DCI-P3 Coverage: 90%*
Contrast ratio (typical)
3,000:1
SmartContrast
80,000,000 :1
Response time (typical)
4 ms (Gray to Gray)*
Viewing angle
178º (H) / 178º (V)
@ C/R > 10
Picture enhancement
SmartImage
Maximum resolution
3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz*
Effective viewing area
797.2 (H) x 333.7 (V) - at a 1500 R curvature*
Scanning Frequency
30 - 160 kHz (H) / 48 - 100 Hz (V)
sRGB
Yes
Delta E
< 2 (sRGB)
Flicker-free
Yes
Pixel Density
110 PPI
LowBlue Mode
Yes
Display Screen Coating
Anti-Glare, 2H, Haze 25%
SmartUniformity
93 ~ 105%
EasyRead
Yes
Adaptive sync (VRR)
Yes
HDR
DisplayHDR 400 certified (DP / HDMI)
KVM
Yes
Connectivity
Signal Input
DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 x 1 (upstream, power delivery up to 90 W)
Sync Input
Separate Sync
Audio (In/Out)
Headphone out
RJ45
Ethernet LAN up to 1G*, Wake On Lan
Signal Output
DisplayPort out (DP, USB-C)*
USB:
USB-C x 1, USB-B x 1 (upstream), USB 3.2 x 4 (downstream with 1 fast charge B.C 1.2)
HDCP
HDCP 2.2 (HDMI / DP)
HBR3
HBR3 (USB-C)
USB
Power delivery
USB PD version 3.0
Super speed
Data and Video transfer
DP
Built-in Display Port Alt mode
USB-C max. power delivery
Up to 90W* (5V/3A; 7V/3A; 9V/3A; 10V/3A;12V/3A; 15V/3A; 20V/4.5A)
USB-C
Reversible plug connector
Convenience
Built-in Speakers
5 W x 2
Plug & Play Compatibility
DDC/CI
Mac OS X
sRGB
Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7
User convenience
SmartImage
Input
User
Menu
Power On/Off
OSD Languages
Brazil Portuguese
Czech
Dutch
English
French
Finnish
German
Greek
Hungarian
Italian
Japanese
Korean
Portuguese
Polish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Spanish
Swedish
Traditional Chinese
Turkish
Ukrainian
Other convenience
Kensington lock
VESA mount (100x100mm)
Control software
SmartControl
MultiView
PIP/PBP mode*
2x devices
Built-in webcam
Pop-up 2.0 megapixel FHD camera with microphone and LED indictor (for Windows 10 Hello)
The maximum resolution works for either USB-C, DP or HDMI input.
When connecting to USB-C, if your PC doesn't support HBR3, please switch USB hub setting to USB 2.0 and the resolution will support to 3440 x 1440 @ 100 Hz.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
BT. 709 / DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976
NTSC Area based on CIE1976
sRGB Area based on CIE1931
Adobe RGB Coverage based on CIE1976
If your Ethernet connection seems slow, please enter OSD menu and select USB 3.0 or higher version which can support the LAN speed to 1G.
DisplayPort 1.4 version is for HDR
For Video transmission via USB-C, your Notebook/device must support USB-C DP Alt mode
For USB-C power and charging function, your Notebook/device must support USB-C standard Power Delivery specifications. Please check with your Notebook user manual or manufacturer for more details.
Maximum number of external displays that can be supported: 1 by using USB-C, 2 by using DP
The maximum external monitor resolution will depend on bandwidth limitation.
When your monitor connected with USB-C and the PC supports HBR3, you can have MST function with the max resolution of 3440x1440@60Hz in primary monitor and 1920x1080@60Hz in secondary monitor. If not, please change the USB setting of the primary monitor to USB2.0 via OSD setting to have MST function
While MST over DP, both of the primary and secondary monitors need to be set to DP out extend mode via monitor's OSD setting and the maximum resolution of both the primary & the secondary monitor only can be 3440x1440@60Hz.
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.