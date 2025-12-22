Other items in the box
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Power cord
- Quick start guide
- Legal and safety brochure
- Table top stand
- Remote Control
55PUH7700/11
Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display
This 4K Smart Display delivers vibrant picture quality every time. Enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and seamless streaming through Google TV.See all benefits
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No matter what you watch, this 4K LED Display gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the Display is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas when you're streaming HDR content.
Studies have shown the ultra-violet rays as well as blue light rays from LED display can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Our SoftBlue LED technology uses a smart technology to reduce this harmful blue light without affecting the color or image of the display and at the same time it is easy on your eyes.
Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director’s seat. Each scene, clearly defined at cinema standard, it’s a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports, or games, surround yourself with more lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.
Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your Display. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.
Go beyond traditional Display programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, programs, music, apps and games online. More to love.
What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.
Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD Display is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.
Picture/Display
Supported Display Resolution
Multimedia Applications
User Interaction
Sound
Connectivity
Supported HDMI video features
Power
Accessories
Dimensions
Smart Display Feature
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