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  • Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display

    7700 series 4K UHD LED TV

    65PUH7700/11

    Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display

    This 4K Smart Display delivers vibrant picture quality every time. Enjoy a cinematic experience with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and seamless streaming through Google TV.

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    7700 series 4K UHD LED TV

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    Smart Design, Smart Performance, Vibrant Display

    4K UHD Google TV

    • 164cm (65") 4K UHD LED TV
    • Google TV™
    • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    Ultra-sharp picture. Vibrant viewing.

    No matter what you watch, this 4K LED Display gives you a bright, ultra-sharp picture with vivid colors. Plus, the Display is compatible with all major HDR formats so you'll see more detail, even in dark and bright areas when you're streaming HDR content.

    Easy on your eyes without sacrificing color.

    Easy on your eyes without sacrificing color.

    Studies have shown the ultra-violet rays as well as blue light rays from LED display can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Our SoftBlue LED technology uses a smart technology to reduce this harmful blue light without affecting the color or image of the display and at the same time it is easy on your eyes.

    Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

    Cinematic viewing experiences with Dolby

    Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos drop you straight into the director’s seat. Each scene, clearly defined at cinema standard, it’s a delight for your eyes and ears. Whether for movies, sports, or games, surround yourself with more lifelike cinematic experiences with each incredible moment.

    Google Assistant. Control the Display with your voice.

    Google Assistant. Control the Display with your voice.

    Control your Philips Google TV with your voice. Want to play a game, watch Netflix, or find content and apps in the Google Play store? Just tell your Display. You can even command all Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, like dimming the lights and setting the thermostat on movie night. Without leaving the sofa.

    Google Play store. More to love

    Google Play store. More to love

    Go beyond traditional Display programming with Google Play Store . Experience endless movies, programs, music, apps and games online. More to love.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    Entertainment you love, with a little help from Google.

    What do you want to watch? Google TV brings together movies, shows and more from across your apps and subscriptions and organises them just for you. You'll get suggestions based on what you like, and you can even use the Google TV app on your phone to curate your watchlist on the go.

    Compatible with HDR formats

    Want to experience a perfect picture for every scene? Your Philips 4K UHD Display is compatible with all major HDR formats, which means you get brilliant, sharp images. You'll see every detail, even in dark and bright areas.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Display
      4K Ultra HD LED
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Picture enhancement
      • HDR10
      • HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
      • Dolby Vision

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer inputs on all HDMI
      HDR supported, HDR10/ HLG
      Video inputs on all HDMI
      • HDR supported
      • HDR10/HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    • Multimedia Applications

      Video Playback Formats
      MPEG2, MPEG2_HD, MPEG4, MPEG4_HD, MPEG4_SD, HEVC,VP8, VP9,H.264
      Music Playback Formats
      MPEG1/2 Layer1,MPEG1/2 Layer2,AMR,MPEG1/2 Layer3,AC3,EAC3(DDP),LPCM,AAC, HEAAC
      Subtitles Formats Support
      SRT, SMI, SSA, SUB, ASS, TXT
      Picture Playback Formats
      JPEG, GIF, PNG, BMP, HEIF, TIFF

    • User Interaction

      Remote Control
      Voice*

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      16W
      Speaker configuration
      10Wx2 speaker
      Sound Enhancement
      • Dolby Atmos
      • Dolby Volume Leveler
      • Dolby Bass Enhancement
      • Clear Sound

    • Connectivity

      Number of HDMI connections
      3
      Number of USBs
      2
      Wireless connection
      • Bluetooth 5.1
      • Wi-Fi 802 11ac 2x2 Dual band
      Other connections
      • Antenna IEC75
      • Ethernet-LAN RJ-45
      • Digital audio out (optical)
      • Audio Out (3.5mm)
      • AV+R/L audio input (Mini)
      HDMI eARC
      Yes on HDMI2
      HDMI VRR
      Yes on all HDMI ports
      HDCP Support
      Yes
      HDMI-CEC
      Yes

    • Supported HDMI video features

      HDR
      • Dolby Vision
      • HDR10
      • HLG

    • Power

      Mains power
      AC 100 -240 V 50/60Hz
      Ambient temperature
      5 °C to 35 °C
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W
      Power Saving Features
      Auto switch-off timer

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • 2 x AAA Batteries
      • Power cord
      • Quick start guide
      • Legal and safety brochure
      • Table top stand
      • Remote Control
      • User Manual

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1445  mm
      Set Height
      843  mm
      Set Depth
      89  mm
      Product weight
      15  kg
      Set width (with stand)
      1445  mm
      Set height (with stand)
      866  mm
      Set depth (with stand)
      285  mm
      Product weight (+stand)
      15  kg
      Box width
      1588  mm
      Box height
      938  mm
      Box depth
      152  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      20  kg
      Wall mount dimensions
      300 x 300 mm

    • Smart Display Feature

      Remote Control
      with Voice
      Voice Assistant
      Google Assistant built-in, RC with Mic.
      Memory size (Flash)
      32GB
      OS
      Google TV™
      Smart Display apps
      YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Google Search

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • 2 x AAA Batteries
    • Power cord
    • Quick start guide
    • Legal and safety brochure
    • Table top stand
    • Remote Control
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    • EPG and actual visibility (up to 8 days) is country and operator dependent.
    • Philips TV does not guarantee 100% interoperability with all HDMI CEC devices
    • Its functionality is subject to ChromeCast built-in apps and smart devises. For more details, please visit ChromeCast built-in product pages.
    • Image depicted on the website are non-contractual pictures. Please always refer to the actual TV that are sold in the retail or stores.
    • Amazon Prime is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.disneyplus.com (c) 2020 Disney and its related entities. Disney+ is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Netflix subscription required. Subject to terms at https://www.netflix.com
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC.
    • Google TV is the name of this device's software experience and a trademark of Google LLC. YouTube,Ok Google and other marks are trademarks of Google LLC.
    • Smart TV app offerings vary per TV model and country. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/smarttv.
    • Due to the transmission limitations of Bluetooth wireless technology, a slight sound delay might occur when you hear audio from your bluetooth headphone or bluetooth speakers. When this occur, you might see the character moving his or her mouth but there is a slight delay in spoken dialog accompany
    • Philips TV Remote app and related functionalities vary per TV model, operator, and country, as well as smart device model and OS. For more details please visit: www.philips.com/TVRemoteapp.
    • Google Assistant is available on Philips Android TVs running on Android O (8) or higher OS version. Google Assistant is available in selected languages and countries.
    • Memory size (Flash) : 32GB, the actual available disc space may differ (dependant on e.g. (pre-)installed apps, installed operating system, etc.)
    • Images are for illustrative purposes

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