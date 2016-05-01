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    Signage Solutions U-Line Display

    75BDL3000U/00

    Captivate your audience

    Experience your content like never before thanks to four times the resolution of a conventional display. This ultra large 75” display offers 3840 x 2160 pixels so refined, so lifelike, it's a window to a new world

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    Signage Solutions U-Line Display

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    Captivate your audience

    With an ultra large screen experience

    • 75"
    • Edge LED Backlight
    • Ultra HD
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    4K Ultra HD: resolution like you've never seen it before

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    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      189.3  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      74.5  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      3840 x 2160
      Pixel pitch
      0.429 x 0.429 mm
      Optimum resolution
      3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
      Brightness
      410  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1073 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1200:1
      Dynamic contrast ratio
      500,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      8  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      Panel technology
      IPS

    • Connectivity

      Audio output
      • 3.5mm jack
      • External speaker connector
      • SPDIF
      Video input
      • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
      • DisplayPort (1.2)
      • DVI-D
      • HDMI (x3)
      • Component (RCA)
      • Composite (RCA)
      Audio input
      • 3.5 mm jack
      • Audio Left/Right (RCA)
      Other connections
      • AC-out
      • OPS
      • USB
      Video output
      DisplayPort
      External control
      • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
      • RJ45
      • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

    • Convenience

      Placement
      Landscape (16/7)
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • RS232
      • DisplayPort
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      Smart Insert
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Other convenience
      Carrying handles
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      • LAN (RJ45)

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 10W RMS

    • Power

      Mains power
      100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
      Consumption (Typical)
      197  W
      Standby power consumption
      <0.5W

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1676.60  mm
      Product weight
      53.3  kg
      Set Height
      955.00  mm
      Set Depth
      73.80  mm
      Set Width (inch)
      66.01  inch
      Set Height (inch)
      37.60  inch
      Wall Mount
      600 x 400 mm, M8
      Set Depth (inch)
      2.91  inch
      Bezel width
      12.50 mm
      Product weight (lb)
      117.51  lb
      Smart insert width
      250  mm
      Smart insert height
      300  mm

    • Operating conditions

      Altitude
      0 ~ 3000 m
      Temperature range (operation)
      5 ~ 40  °C
      MTBF
      50,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20 ~ 80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 ~ 60  °C

    • Multimedia Applications

      USB Playback Video
      • M2TS
      • M4V
      • MK3D
      • MKV
      • MP4
      • MPEG
      • MPG
      • MTS
      • TS
      • TTS
      • VOB
      • WMV
      USB Playback Picture
      • BMP
      • GIF
      • JPEG
      • JPG
      USB Playback Audio
      • AAC
      • AIF
      • AIFF
      • ASF
      • LPCM
      • M3U
      • M4A
      • MP3
      • MP4
      • WAV
      • WMA

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • AC Power Cord
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • Remote Control
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • RS232 cable
      • HDMI cable
      Optional accessories
      • HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
      • IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Russian
      • Spanish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Traditional Chinese
      • Arabic
      • Japanese
      • Portuguese
      Warranty
      3 year warranty
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS
      • GOST
      • FCC, Class A

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC Power Cord
    • Batteries for remote control
    • Quick start guide
    • Remote Control
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • RS232 cable
    • HDMI cable
    • Optional accessories: HDBaseT OPS Receiver (CRD25)
    • Optional accessories: IR Light Motion Sensor (CRD41)
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