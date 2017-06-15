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  • Double the light/more varieties for unique needs Double the light/more varieties for unique needs Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

    Ultinon HID Headlight bulb

    85410WXX2

    Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

    The Ultinon HID bulb is a High Intensity Discharge bulb filled with a mixture of special salts and gases including Xenon.

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    Ultinon HID Headlight bulb

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    Double the light/more varieties for unique needs

    • Type of lamp: D1S
    • Pack of: 2
    • 85 V,35 W
    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

    For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

    UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

    Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity

    Ultinon HID (WX) is the upgrade for your Xenon headlight

    Philips Ultinon HID (WX) lamps are designed for drivers who want a stunning styling effect for their cars. The 6000K brillant white light makes the car truly stunning compared to others.

    Powerful light from Xenon HID bulb offers maximum safety

    Xenon HID (High Intensity Discharge) lamps offer twice as much light* for safer driving in all conditions. The intense white light produced by the Xenon HID lamps is comparable to daylight. Studies have demonstrated that xenon automotive lighting helps drivers to concentrate on the road and to distinguish obstacles and road signs much faster than traditional lamps. *compared to standard halogen bulbs

    Philips car lamps are highly resistant against humidity

    Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      6000K

    • Product description

      Range
      • Ultinon HID - WX
      • Ultinon HID

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      B3/Tc = 800/1500

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      2300  lm

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      85  V
      Wattage
      35  W
      Base
      PK32d-2
      Description
      D1S 6000K
      Range
      WX

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      85410WXX2
      Ordering code
      37328828

    • Packaging Data

      Packing
      X2
      EAN1
      8727900373288
      EAN3
      8727900373295

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