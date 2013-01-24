Healthier air, always
Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Night sensing mode is a new technology especially designed for your bedroom. Be reassured of constant air quality monitoring and clean air delivery while you sleep. It is quiet as whisper to help you and your family sleep better. See all benefits
Vitashield IPS with its aerodynamic design and NanoProtect Pro Filter has a boosted clean air delivery rate up to 270 m3/hr. It can effectively remove ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02um. Also it filters out harmful gases such as formaldehyde and TVOC.
Indoor PM2.5 levels can increase far above local guidelines because of outdoor pollution or daily activities like cooking, cleaning etc. The smart air sensor can detect PM2.5 levels and boost the air purifier’s speed to deal with the pollution.
Night sensing mode is developed especially for your bedroom; The air purifier rapidly prepares your bedroom air for sleep and constantly monitors your bedroom air quality, delivering clean air while you sleep. The dimmed and/or switched off lights and the low sound help you and your family sleep better.
The healthy air protect alert lets you know promptly when it is time to replace the filter. If the filter is not replaced promptly, the appliance stops functioning - to avoid ineffective purification. So you are assured of healthier air always.
The color ring on dashboard provides a clear view on air quality by 4-step color, ranging from blue (good allergen & particle level) to red (bad allergen & particle level).
Certified or tested by ECARF and Airmid*
Touch UI with display
The extra thick NanoProtect HEPA is designed for superior purification efficiency and lifetime against airborne particles.
