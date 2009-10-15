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  • A healthier sleep, always A healthier sleep, always A healthier sleep, always

    Bedroom air purifier

    AC4002/00

    A healthier sleep, always

    Get your better night's sleep with the Philips air purifier. Its dedicated Sleep mode with dimmed indicators quietly cleans the air of bacteria and allergens. The healthy air protect alert and lock assure you of healthy air always.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD2,198.00

    Bedroom air purifier

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    A healthier sleep, always

    Purifier with dedicated Sleep mode

    • General health
    • Hassel free functioning
    • Smart sensor
    Sleep mode cleans silently with dimmed indicators

    Sleep mode cleans silently with dimmed indicators

    This Philips purifier operates very quietly and dimmed lights, to allow you to sleep undisturbed. The purifier switches to lower activity level, the fan speed and noise level are reduced and the energy consumption is minimised.

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you when to replace filter

    Healthy air protect alert warns you timely when you have to replace a new filter. When the filter is not replaced in time, the appliance stops functioning to avoid running with no effect since filter is full.

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock ensures healthy air always

    Healthy air protect lock function ensures you healthy air always. It shuts off the purifier when healthy air can no longer be guaranteed. When one of the filters is almost full and has to be cleaned or replaced, the Healthy air protect alert warns you to replace or clean filter. When users do not replace concerned filter, the appliance stops operating and the appliance is locked.

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicators inform you on the actual air quality, and will be red and deep purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.

    3-step indicators clearly show air quality level

    3-step indicators clearly show air quality level

    3-step light indicators clearly show air quality level: Blue - Very Good; Deep Purple - Good; Red - Bad

    3-step fan speed lets you to adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you to adjust air flow to your liking

    3-step fan speed lets you to adjust the air flow to your liking

    With advanced filtration system

    The advanced filtration system eliminates harmful agents in three stages: In stage 1, the antibacterial pre-filter catches big particles like human hair. In stage 2, the activated carbon filter effectively removes odors and harmful gases. In stage 3, the HEPA filter with its antibacterial coating filters out fine dust and eliminates germs and mould.

    1/4/8 hours easy-to-set timer

    Appliance operates for a set number of hours and automatically switches off when set time has elapsed.

    Smart sensor gives you feedback on indoor air quality

    Fully automatic operation ensures hassle-free functioning. The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms.

    Smart sensor gives clear feedback on indoor air quality

    The built-in sensor (particle) measures the air quality in the room and automatically selects the appropriate speed setting to guarantee the best possible air quality in your rooms. The multiple color indicators inform you on the actual air quality, and will be red, deep purple and purple if the air quality is not yet good enough, and blue when the air is clean and healthy again.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      40  W
      Cord length
      2.3  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Effective area
      Up to 30  m²
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Sound level
      25 (Sleep) - 42 (Highest Speed)  dB(A)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      5.31  kg
      Product dimensions (W x D x H)
      331 x 198 x 535  mm
      F-box weight (incl. product)
      7.2  kg
      F-box dimensions (W x D x H)
      431 x 288 x 623  mm

    • Design and finishing

      Color of control panel
      oyster metallic
      Air quality sensor(s)
      particle
      Material of main body
      ABS plastic
      Control panel type
      metallic white

    • Replacement

      AC filter
      AC4123
      HEPA filter
      AC4124

    • Performance

      CADR (dust and pollen)
      155  m³/h
      Filters out bacteria
      99.9%  %
      CADR (formaldehyde)
      89  m³/h
      Filters out ammonia
      92  %
      Filters out benzene
      92  %
      Filters out dust and pollen
      98.8  %
      Filters out yellow sand
      99.9  %

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