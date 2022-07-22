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  • Portable jug, enjoy it anytime Portable jug, enjoy it anytime Portable jug, enjoy it anytime

    Water dispenser

    ADD6920GY/90

    Portable jug, enjoy it anytime

    This dispenser brings you a more convenient drinking experience. Fresh boiling water is within reach by 100% real boiled technology. The AquaShield filtration system removes 110* harmful materials and the portable jug meets different needs.

    See all benefits

    Water dispenser

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    Portable jug, enjoy it anytime

    From chilled to piping hot

    • Reverse Osmosis
    • Rich strontium technology
    • Portable kettle
    100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

    100% true boiling technology with variable temperate control

    Ambient, 45°C, 100°C presets. Variable temperature control by 1°C increments from 45°C to 100°C. True Boiling is achieved inside the heating element.

    1.8L portable purified water tank meets different needs

    The 1.8L portable jug can meet different using conditions. You can cook or wash fruits with the purified water inside. Besides, you can put the jug in your refrigerator and prepare cold drinks in summer.

    6L large volume water tank avoids frequent water refill

    The 6L large volume water tank can meet the daily water consumption of your family and you don't have to keep refilling water.

    5 in 1 RO filter removes 110* kinds of harmful substances

    The AquaShield filtration system can effectively remove 110* kinds of harmful substances, providing you and your famlily clean and fresh water.

    The rich strontium element is beneficial to human body

    The rich strontium technology can separate out elements that are beneficial and healthy to human body.

    The self-regulated boiling point is friendly to the plateau

    The boiling point can be self-regulated in the high altitudes to control the water outlet temperature and avoid accidents cause by the splashing of vapour due to continuous boiling.

    180° rotational design is easy to receive and refill water

    The 180° rotational design is convenient for users to receive and refill water from different angles.

    Lifting water plate is easy for cups of different altitude

    The lifting water plate is convenient for cups of different altitude to receive water.

    Child lock to prevent mis-operation or burning

    When the output water temperature is above 45 Celsius, the child lock will be automatically activated to prevent mis-operation or scalding

    Anti-burn technology to avoid dry-burn

    When there is little/no water in the tank the system will automatically prevent hot water from being dispensed, protecting the system from dry-burn

    Technical Specifications

    • General specifications

      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      230*374*427  mm
      gross weight
      11  kg
      Heating Type
      Instant heating
      net weight
      8  kg
      Packaging Dimension(L)*(W)*(H)
      565*355*530  mm

    • Main parameters

      Capacity
      2000  L
      Rated Power
      2100  W
      Color
      Grey
      Inlet water pressure
      0-0.06
      Voltage and frequency
      220V/50Hz
      Rated water flow
      0.2  l/min

    • Country of origin

      Water dispenser
      China

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