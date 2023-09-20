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  • Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot

    Philips Water dispenser

    ADD6921DG/90

    Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot

    You will be amazed by this RO dispenser's compressor cooling system, and the instant heating technology achieving true-boiling. Apart from the wide range of water temperatures, it also comes with easy-cleaning details. Perfect for family!

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    Philips Water dispenser

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    Purified water from perfectly cold to piping hot

    • Countertop
    • Reverse osmosis filtration
    • Ambient, hot and chilled
    • 6L tap water tank
    Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

    Aquaporin Inside™ Reverse Osmosis

    Harnessing the power of nature. This reverse osmosis system uses a biomimetic membrane with aquaporin proteins — the same proteins found in nature that help water pass through cell membranes. It effectively filters out harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron. Aquaporin Inside™ technology, developed by Aquaporin A/S (Denmark), has been tested in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) for use in space missions—demonstrating outstanding innovation, reliability, and performance.

    UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

    UV-C LED supports freshness of chilled water

    UV-C LED technology in the chilled water chamber activates every hour to help maintain cleanliness in the chamber during cooling operation. When you deactivate the cooling system, UV-C operation will also stop. If water remains in the chilled water chamber for extended periods, please follow the drainage instructions provided to maintain optimal performance and water freshness.

    Reject water management & TDS monitoring

    Reject water management & TDS monitoring

    Reverse Osmosis filtration separates clean water (permeate) from contaminants (reject water). Since portable water stations are not plumbed in, the rejected water is recycled back into the tap water tank. Sensors continuously measure the amount of Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in the water. The user will be warned to empty and then refill the water tank when needed. The TDS levels - both before and after the filtration - are clearly presented on a numerical display, providing extra quality re-assurance.

    Perfectly chilled (5°C) on demand

    Perfectly chilled (5°C) on demand

    Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !

    Hot water within seconds

    Hot water within seconds

    True boiling (100°C is achieved inside the heating element) instant heating technology delivers purified hot water within seconds. Multiple temperatures available: chilled, ambient, 45°, 55°, 85°, 100°C.

    2x purified water jugs

    2x purified water jugs

    This water station comes with two 1.8L water jugs for purified water. You always have plenty of purified water for cooking and making drinks. Store one jug in the fridge for purified cold water.

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Excellent filtration efficiency

    Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 75% water recovery: it produces 3 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

    Adds minerals back into the water to enhance the taste

    Mineralization technology enhances purified water with beneficial minerals such as Sr, Ca, and Mg, refining the water taste.

    Fresh boiling hot water on demand within seconds

    The fresh hot water comes out within seconds, at the exact temperature you like, bringing out the maximum aroma in your drinks. Different from other instant heating dispensers, our special design achieves true boiling in the heating element, giving you extra hot water.

    6 temperature settings for your different needs

    We provide pure-tasting water from refreshingly chill to piping hot. Tea, coffee, baby formula, cold drinks. You can do a million things with it.

    Commonly-used volume settings at the touch of a button

    You can always find a suitable water volume to fill your cups, mugs, bottles, or even jugs.

    Plug and play; no installation required

    The dispenser will start to work as soon as you connect the power and turn it on. No need to plumb in.

    Large tap water tank avoids frequent water refill

    6L large water tank is perfect for family use, without the need of refilling it frequently.

    Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

    The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

    Adjustable drip tray for different sizes of cups

    The height of the drip tray can be easily adjusted to accomadate different sizes of cups, glasses, mugs, and bottles.

    Filter lifetime indicator reminds on-time filter replacement

    The filter lifetime indicator reminds you to replace the filter on time, to ensure the best filtration performance.

    Anti-burn for protection and safety

    When there is little/no water left, the system automatically prevents hot water from dispensing, protecting the system from dry burn.

    Self-cleaning mode to clean water pipes regularly

    After you return from holiday, simply activate the self-cleaning mode to rinse the water pipes with hot water, so that you feel more confident about the hygiene of the system.

    Safety lock to avoid scalding

    When dispensing hot water, the safety lock will be automatically activated to ensure safety.

    Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year

    Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      Pesticide removal
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
      Total dissolved solids (TDS) reduction
      Yes
      Drain ratio
      75% (3:1)
      Filration precision
      Down to 0.0001 micron

    • Cooling Performance

      Cooling system
      Compressor cooling
      Refrigerant
      R600a

    • Filter specifications

      All-in-One AQP RO filter
      All-in-One AQP RO filter

    • General specifications

      Applicable inlet water
      RO purified water
      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      230*420*424  mm
      Filtration capacity
      2000L
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38  °C
      Rated voltage
      220V~
      UV sterilaztion
      yes
      Display
      LED
      Purified water jug
      Yes
      Purified water jug capacity
      1.8L
      Tap water tank
      6L capacity
      Heating system
      Instant heating
      Cooling tank capacity
      0.8L
      Country of origin
      Made in China

    • Power

      Rated power
      2150W

    • Main parameters

      Inlet water pressure
      0.1-0.4Mpa

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    • * Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions. The contaminants or other substances reduced by this water filter are not necessarily in all users' water.
    • ** Tested by 3rd party testing agency under laboratory conditions.

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