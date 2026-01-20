AUT1211/79
Crisp and pure tasting water
Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water. Easily switch between filters and unfiltered water. The included Philips AUT811 (CB) and AUT820 (Resin) filter cartridges will are good for a full year of filtration. Available via BUNNINGS.See all benefits
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Easy and hygienic filter replacement thanks to the QuickTwist design, without the need for additional tools
3-stage microfiltration improves water quality by effectively reducing chlorine, lead, pesticides so that you can enjoy safe, clean, great-tasting water, while achieving up to 2.5L/min fast flow.
It delivers silky-softened water to outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.
Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.
No need for power and no drain water.
Long lifetime: the filter lasts for up to 12 months.
Filtration performance
Filter specifications
General specifications
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