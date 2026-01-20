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  • Crisp and pure tasting water Crisp and pure tasting water Crisp and pure tasting water

    On-tap filtration On-tap filter FastFlow Softening+

    AUT1211/79

    Crisp and pure tasting water

    Enjoy crisp and pure-tasting water. Easily switch between filters and unfiltered water. The included Philips AUT811 (CB) and AUT820 (Resin) filter cartridges will are good for a full year of filtration. Available via BUNNINGS.

    See all benefits
    Suggested retail price: HKD259.00

    On-tap filtration On-tap filter FastFlow Softening+

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    3-stage microfiltration improves water quality by effectively reducing chlorine, lead, pesticides so that you can enjoy safe, clean, great-tasting water, while achieving up to 2.5L/min fast flow.

    Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

    It delivers silky-softened water to outlet throughout your tap, with ion exchange resins.

    Saves thousands of single-use plastic bottles every year

    Bottled water takes a significant toll on the environment, and also costly. With this water filtration system, you never need it again - you always have access to clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Environment friendly

    No need for power and no drain water.

    Advanced filter for superior, long-lasting performance

    Long lifetime: the filter lasts for up to 12 months.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Water hardness reduction
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes

    • Filter specifications

      Filtration Precision
      Down to 0.01 micron
      Stage of filtration
      3-stage
      CB filter lifetime
      Up to 24 months
      Resin filter lifetime
      Up to 12 months
      CB filter replacement
      AUT811/79
      Resin filter replacement
      AUT820/79

    • General specifications

      Product Dimension (LxWxH)
      296*99*264  mm
      Rated water flow rate
      2.5L/min
      Inlet water temperature
      5-38℃  °C
      Inlet water pressure
      0.1-0.4
      Applicable inlet water
      Municipal tap water
      Installation
      Vertical installation only

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