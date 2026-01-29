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    Reverse Osmosis purification Aquaporin Inside™ RO Filter Cartridge

    AUT620R400/79

    Purifying excellence

    Reverse Osmosis Filter for Philips Tap Water Stations AUT8950/79. The biomimetic RO membrane is equipped with Aquaporin Inside™ water purification technology to filter water faster and more energy efficiently.

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    Reverse Osmosis purification Aquaporin Inside™ RO Filter Cartridge

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    Purifying excellence

    Aquaporin Inside™ removes 110 kinds of substances*

    • 11,000 litres filtration capacity
    • 3 years expected lifetime
    • 1.05/min 400 GPD RO membrane
    • NASA/ESA tested Aquaporin Inside™
    • Available via BUNNINGS

    Aquaporin Inside

    Harnessing the power of nature, the biomimetic reverse osmosis membrane incorporates aquaporin proteins to replicate natures own water filtration process and filters water faster and better than ever before. The filtration system can effectively remove 110 kinds of harmful substances down to 0.0001 micron*, providing you and your family with clean and fresh-tasting water.

    Technical Specifications

    • Filtration performance

      Microplastics reduction
      Yes
      Chlorine reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria removal
      Yes
      Pesticides reduction
      Yes
      Bacteria reduction
      Yes
      VOC reduction
      Yes
      Viruses reduction
      Yes
      PFOA reduction
      Yes
      Heavy metals reduction
      Yes
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