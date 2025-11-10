AUT9028DG/90
Purifying excellence. From ice-cold to piping hot.
Experience instant 0.0001µm purified water. World’s first reverse osmosis tap water station, with integrated heating and cooling system. 1000 GPD high-flow RO membrane. Post filtration remineraliation.
Reverse osmosis filtration
1000 GPD membrane
5℃ Chilled, ambient and hot
2.6 L/min filtered flow rate
Watermark certified
Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 65% water recovery: it produces 2 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.
In HongKong, all plumbing and drainage products must be installed by a licensed plumber - and may only be installed if they carry WaterMark certification.This Philips Tap Water Station is fully certified to meet the latest HongKong standards, like AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems.The certification ensures the product complies with all regulatory, safety, and performance requirements for use in HongKong homes.
Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !