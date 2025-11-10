ProductsSupport
zh/en

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Single Product Shot

PhilipsUnder-the-sink system

AUT9028DG/90

Purifying excellence. From ice-cold to piping hot.

Experience instant 0.0001µm purified water. World’s first reverse osmosis tap water station, with integrated heating and cooling system. 1000 GPD high-flow RO membrane. Post filtration remineraliation.

See all benefits

Aquaporin Inside™ removes 110 kinds of substances*

Purifying excellence. From ice-cold to piping hot.

  • Reverse osmosis filtration

  • 1000 GPD membrane

  • 5℃ Chilled, ambient and hot

  • 2.6 L/min filtered flow rate

  • Watermark certified

High filtration efficiency

Traditional RO systems are often inefficient, typically wasting 9 to 12 litres of water for every 3 litres of purified water produced — a recovery rate of just 20%. This level of water waste is a concern, particularly in regions facing water shortages. In contrast, the Philips cartridge used in this RO water station achieves 65% water recovery: it produces 2 litres of purified water with only 1 litre of water going to the drain, offering a more sustainable and efficient filtration solution.

Designed and Manufactured to HongKong Standards

In HongKong, all plumbing and drainage products must be installed by a licensed plumber - and may only be installed if they carry WaterMark certification.This Philips Tap Water Station is fully certified to meet the latest HongKong standards, like AS/NZS 3497:2021 for drinking water treatment systems.The certification ensures the product complies with all regulatory, safety, and performance requirements for use in HongKong homes.

Perfectly chilled (5°C) water on demand

Powerful compressor chills the purified water in the chilled water chamber from 25°C to a crisp 5°C in just 25 minutes. The chilled water dispensing flow rate is approximately 1.0L per minute. The chilled water chamber capacity is approx. 1.0L. Enjoy crisp, chilled purified water on demand !

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips