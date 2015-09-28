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    CD Soundmachine

    AZ215B/12

    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    You take pleasure in the simple things in life and delight in convenience. The compact and portable Philips CD soundmachine lets you indulge in the pleasures of enjoying your favorite music with the help of easy-to-use functions.

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    CD Soundmachine

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    Enjoy your music wherever you go

    • Black
    • 3W
    • Digital tuning
    Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

    Play CD, CD-R and CD-RW

    Philips is known for making products which are compatible with many discs available in the market. This audio system lets you enjoy music from CD,CD-R and CD-RW. CD-RW (CD-Rewritable Compatible) means that your audio system can play both CD-Recordable (CD-R) and CD-Rewritable (CD-RW) discs. CD-R discs are recordable once and can be played on any audio CD player while CD-RW discs can be recorded and rewritten multiple times and can only be played back on compatible audio CD players.

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    CD Shuffle/Repeat for personalized music enjoyment

    The "Shuffle/Repeat" function helps you to get rid of the boredom of hearing your music played in the same order all the time. After loading your favorite songs to the player, all you have to do is to select one of the modes - "Shuffle" or "Repeat" for your tunes to be played in different modes order. Enjoy the different and unique music experience every time you hook up to your player.

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

    Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Audio-in for easy portable music playback

    Make one easy connection and enjoy all your music from portable devices and computers. Simply plug your device to the AUDIO-IN (3.5 mm) port on your Philips set. With computers, the connection is typically made from the headset output. Once linked, you can enjoy your entire music collection directly, on a set of superior speakers. Philips simply delivers better sound.

    3W RMS total output power

    3W RMS total output power

    This system has 3W RMS total output power. RMS refers to Root Mean Square which is a typical measurement of audio power, or rather, the electrical power transferred from an audio amplifier to a loudspeaker, which is measured in watts. The amount of electrical power delivered to the loudspeaker and its sensitivity determines the sound power that is generated. The higher the wattage, the better the sound power emitted by the speaker.

    20-track CD programmable

    The CD progammable playback feature allows you to enjoy your favorite tracks in the sequence you want.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Sound enhancement
      Dynamic Bass Boost
      Volume control
      up/down
      Sound system
      stereo
      Maximum output power (RMS)
      3 W

    • Loudspeakers

      Speaker grille finishing
      metal
      No. of built-in speakers
      2

    • Connectivity

      Audio in (3.5mm)
      Yes

    • Audio playback

      Disc playback modes
      • fast forward/backward
      • next/previous track search
      • repeat/shuffle/program
      Playback media
      • CD
      • CD-R
      • CD-RW

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Antenna
      FM antenna
      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner bands
      FM

    • Convenience

      Loader type
      top

    • Power

      Battery type
      C size (LR14)
      Battery voltage
      1.5  V
      Number of batteries
      6
      Power type
      AC or battery input

    • Accessories

      Others
      User Manual
      Cables/Connection
      power cord
      Warranty
      Warranty leaflet

    • Dimensions

      Weight incl. Packaging
      1.6  kg
      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      252 x 232 x 124  mm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      280 x 260 x 160 mm
      Product weight
      1  kg

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • AC power cord
    • User manual
    • Warranty certificate
    Badge-D2C

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