Search terms

EN
ZH
  • Create the most stunning video walls Create the most stunning video walls Create the most stunning video walls

    Video Wall Display

    BDL5587XL/00

    Create the most stunning video walls

    Create the most mesmerising video walls with our range of video wall models. With practically zero bezel and stunning full HD picture quality, you're sure to create the most memorable visual experience.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Video Wall Display

    Similar products

    See all Unmapped

    Create the most stunning video walls

    with this LED zero bezel display

    • 55"
    • Direct LED Backlight
    • Full HD
    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keep your content up and running with FailOver

    Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

    DVI Daisy Chain

    DVI Daisy Chain

    Create a digital video wall of up to 150 displays in a 15 x 10 configuration with a DVI daisy chain. Simply connect the DVI Out port to a DVI in of another display to create the most stunning video wall experience around.

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Designed for 24/7 operation

    Because business never sleeps, our signage displays are designed for 24/7 use. Taking advantage of superior components to ensure a higher level of quality, you can count on this range of models for complete around-the-clock reliability.

    Full HD LCD display, 1920x1080p

    This display has a resolution that is referred to as Full HD. The state-of-the-art LCD screen technology has the full high-definition widescreen resolution of 1080 progressive lines, each with 1920 pixels. This allows the best possible picture quality for HD input signals with up to 1080 lines. It produces brilliant flicker-free progressive scan pictures with optimum brightness and superb colors. This vibrant and sharp image will provide you with an enhanced viewing experience.

    Direct LED Backlight

    Enjoy superior light uniformity with a direct LED backlight which gives you even greater contrast ratios. Purer whites bring an even wider color gamut enhancing the color rendering, making your viewing experience more enjoyable than ever before. And with substantially lower power consumption, your overall TCO is lower too.

    Bezel-less design for stunning video walls

    Create the most stunning video walls with zero bezel displays. Configurable in a formation of up to 15 x 10 displays, and with some of the narrowest mullions in the industry, you will hardly notice the gap between the pictures, giving you the most incredible and memorable visual experience.

    High brightness for clearer images

    Enjoy a clearer image in areas with greater ambient brightness thanks to the 800 nit panel. Your audience can enjoy better image quality in locations that are away from direct sunlight yet still brighter than average, optimizing the viewing experience.

    Advanced Color Calibration

    Ensure a uniform color across all displays installed in your network thanks to our advanced color calibration tool. This tool will automatically adjust all displays in your signage application to ensure the ultimate in color consistency to give your audience the most memorable visual experience.

    Smart insert in the backcover to place a small pc

    Professional PC's are part of most public signage installations. Quite often they increase the overall depth to the display and cause a lot of cable clutter. So we have designed this display with Smart insert in the back cover which is ideal for the integration of a professional small form factor PC. On top of that, the cable management system offers a great solution to keep your cables neat and professional looking.

    Smart Control Software Suite

    Control and manage all of the signage displays on your network with this powerful software tool which allows you to change the settings of your display centrally via an RJ45 or RS232 connection. Smart Control allows you to set the video input, modify the color settings, set the display's ID when creating video walls and even diagnose each display's status, giving you all the power you need to manage your displays from one central location.

    IR Passthrough

    Control all displays in your signage network through one single remote control, via the primary display. Simple and convenient, this means you don't have to worry about other displays changing configuration settings when using your remote control unit.

    Portrait mode operability

    This display is also able to be safely and reliably mounted in portrait position.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Diagonal screen size (metric)
      138.7  cm
      Diagonal screen size (inch)
      54.6  inch
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      Panel resolution
      1920x1080p
      Pixel pitch
      0.63 x 0.63 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      800  cd/m²
      Display colors
      1.06 Billion
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1400:1
      Response time (typical)
      10  ms
      Viewing angle (horizontal)
      178  degree
      Viewing angle (vertical)
      178  degree
      Picture enhancement
      • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
      • 3D Combfilter
      • Motion compens. deinterlacing
      • Progressive scan
      • 3D MA deinterlacing
      • Dynamic contrast enhancement

    • Connectivity

      PC
      • VGA-in D-Sub 15HD
      • VGA-out D-Sub 15HD
      • DVI-D x1
      • RS232 D-Sub9
      • RS232 D-sub9 output
      • 3.5 mm PC audio input x1
      • RJ45
      AV input
      • HDMI x1
      • DVI-D x1
      • Component (BNC) x1
      • IR in
      • Audio (L/R) x2
      AV output
      Audio (L/R) x1
      Other connections
      • DVI Out
      • USB
      • AC-out
      • Display Port
      • External loudspeaker connector
      • IR out

    • Convenience

      Placement
      • Portrait
      • Landscape
      Picture in picture
      PIP
      Tiled Matrix
      Up to 15 x 10
      Screen saving functions
      Pixel shift, Low bright
      Keyboard control
      • Hidden
      • Lockable
      Remote control signal
      Lockable
      Signal loop through
      • DVI
      • RS232
      • VGA
      • IR Loopthrough
      Ease of installation
      • AC Out
      • Carrying Handles
      • Smart Insert
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Spanish
      • Dutch
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Russian
      • Swedish
      Energy saving functions
      Smart Power
      Safety control functions
      • Heat Control
      • Temperature Sensor
      Picture performance
      Advanced color control
      Network controllable
      • RS232
      • RJ45
      • HDMI (One Wire)
      Packaging
      Reusable box

    • Sound

      Built-in speakers
      2 x 12W (RMS)

    • Power

      Consumption (Typical)
      145  W
      Standby power consumption
      <1W

    • Supported Display Resolution

      Computer formats
      • 640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
      • 800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
      • 1024 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
      • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
      • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1366 x 768, 60Hz
      • 1440 x 900, 60Hz
      • 1600 x 1200, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
      • 1920 x 1200, 60Hz
      Video formats
      • 480i, 60Hz
      • 480p, 60Hz
      • 576p, 50Hz
      • 576i, 50Hz
      • 720p, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080i, 50, 60Hz
      • 1080p, 50, 60Hz

    • Dimensions

      Set Width
      1215.2  mm
      Product weight
      33  kg
      Set Height
      686  mm
      Set Depth
      125.35  mm
      Wall Mount
      400 x 200 mm
      Bezel width (L/T, R/B)
      3.3 mm, 1.8 mm
      Bezel width (A to A)
      5.1 mm
      MTBF
      60,000 hrs

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 - 40  °C
      Relative humidity
      10 - 90  %

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • AC Power Cord
      • VGA cable
      • User manual on CD-ROM
      • Quick start guide

    • Miscellaneous

      On-Screen Display Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Polish
      • Turkish
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      Warranty
      Global: 3 years
      Regulatory approvals
      • CE
      • FCC, Class B
      • UL/cUL
      • CCC
      • C-Tick
      • RoHS

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Remote Control
    • Batteries for remote control
    • AC Power Cord
    • VGA cable
    • User manual on CD-ROM
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.