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  • Styling made easy Styling made easy Styling made easy

    3000 Series Hair Styling Set

    BHP398/03

    Styling made easy

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachement powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD438.00

    3000 Series Hair Styling Set

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    Styling made easy

    • 1600W
    • ThermoProtect attachment
    • Keratin-infused plates
    1600W of drying power

    1600W of drying power

    This 1600W hair dryer creates the optimum level of airflow, for beautiful results every day.

    Foldable handle for easy storage

    Foldable handle for easy storage

    The compact design with foldable handle makes it easy to pack, store and take the hair dryer with you anywhere you go.

    3 heat and speed settings

    3 heat and speed settings

    This hairdryer offers 3 preselected heat/speed combinations, making it quick and easy to achieve the perfect style.

    Cool air setting to finish your style

    Cool air setting to finish your style

    The cool air setting provides a burst of cold air to finish and hold your style.

    Keratin infusion for better care

    Keratin infusion for better care

    Keratin is the hair's essential ingredient which makes them strong, healthy and gorgeous looking. The ceramic is enriched with keratin to even better take care of your hair.

    210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

    210°C professional temperature for perfect salon results

    This styling temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    Fast heat up time, ready to use in 60 seconds

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 60 seconds.

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    Cool Tip to easily create curls and waves

    The tip of the styler is made from a special heat insulating material to keep it cool. You can safely hold it while you're curling to create beautiful curls, waves and bouncy styles.

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    A useful swivel cord rotates and prevents tangled wires

    The swivel cord technology conveniently rotates the cord and prevents unnecessary tangles.

    ThermoProtect attachment

    The uniquely-designed ThermoProtect attachment powerfully mixes warm and cool air for everyday care. It drops the temperature by 15°C while still drying your hair quickly.

    Slim nozzle for touch-ups and detailed styling

    The slim nozzle precisely focuses the air, for quick touch-ups and perfecting small details of your style.

    Technical Specifications

    • Attachments

      Nozzle
      14 mm
      ThermoProtect attachment
      Yes

    • Hair Dryer

      Foldable handle
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes
      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Settings
      Cool air setting
      Heat/speed settings
      3
      Wattage
      1600  W
      Motor
      DC
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Straightener

      Cord length
      1.6  m
      Material plates
      Keratin-infused ceramic plates
      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Heat-up time
      60  s
      Wattage
      31-33  W
      Plate size
      19x85  mm
      Voltage
      220  V

    • Service

      2-year worldwide warranty
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      ThermoProtect
      Yes

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