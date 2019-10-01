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  • Smooth and shiny hair with care and control Smooth and shiny hair with care and control Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

    BHS376/03

    Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    Specially designed for easy and fast styling with long Keratin-infused plates and 6 temperature settings. Care for your hair with ThermoProtect technology preventing overheating.

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    Suggested retail price: HKD328.00

    StraightCare Essential ThermoProtect straightener

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    Smooth and shiny hair with care and control

    • ThermoProtect technology
    • Keratin-infused plates
    • 6 temperature settings
    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology

    ThermoProtect technology distributes heat evenly across the plates, preventing overheating to protect your hair.

    6 temperature settings for better control

    6 temperature settings for better control

    Variable temperature settings for better control. Lower temperatures for last minute touch ups and gentle styling. Higher temperatures for long lasting results.

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    Auto shut-off for safe usage

    The styler has an automatic shut-off function for safe usage. It automatically switches off after 60 minutes.

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    Key-lock function for safe and easy storage

    The plates can be locked together for safe and easy storage.

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Universal voltage for worldwide use

    Compatible with 110-240 volts. Can be used wherever you travel in the world.

    Keratin ceramic plates for smooth gliding and shiny hair

    Keratin-infused ceramic plates glide smoothly through your hair, for quick and easy styling.

    Temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C

    Choose between temperature range from 160°C up to 230°C to secure long-lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

    100mm long plates for fast and easy straightening

    The longer 100mm plates enable better contact with the hair to help you achieve perfect straightening results easier and in less time.

    Fast heat-up time, ready to use in 30 sec

    The straightener has a fast heat-up time, being ready to use in 30 seconds.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Voltage
      110-240  V
      Heat-up time
      30 sec
      Type of temperature control
      Turning rheostat
      Long plates
      28X100mm
      Styling temperature
      160°C - 230°C

    • Features

      Swivel cord
      Yes
      Ready to use light
      Yes
      Material plates
      Keratin-infused ceramic plates
      Storage hook
      Yes
      Plate lock
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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