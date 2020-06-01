BRE710/01
Powerful epilation. Gentle on skin
The Philips Epilator Series 8000: world’s first epilators with ceramic tweezers for more comfortable epilation. Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.See all benefits
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Double Action Technology synchronizes long ceramic tweezers in continued actions to firmly grip and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. The wide epilator head with 50% longer tweezers removes more hair in one go*. Get ready for smooth, hassle-free weeks ahead.
Our tweezers also rotate faster per minute than Braun Silk-épil 9.
32 ceramic tweezers made of hypoallergenic material for a comfortable treatment. They easily glide over your skin with less friction and more skin contact*. Feels great on the skin, say 91% of women**.
Our epilator is equipped with a Wet & Dry function for an even gentler epilation. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable.
Enjoy a firm and comfortable grip with the ergonomic S-shaped handle. Also cordless for maximum control and better reach all over your body.
Spot even the finest hairs with the embedded Opti-light, close enough to your skin to catch the remaining hairs.
Epilate with ease using the optimal contact cap. It gently stretches the area youre treating to reduce skin pulling and discomfort.
For extra gentleness on your face, underarms, and bikini area, use the delicate area cap to easily remove unwanted hairs.
Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb.
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