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  • Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care. Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care. Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

    Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

    BRE728/00

    Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

    Our most efficient epilator, your smoothest skin.Introducing world's first epilator with ProGuide with 360 ° visibility for efficient and gentle results. More than an epilator. Your all-in-one hair removal and body care set.

    See all benefits

    Epilator Series 9000 Cordless epilator; Wet & Dry

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    Hi Smooth. Versatile. Gentle Body Care.

    Free from hair removal routine for up to 4 weeks.

    • Wet & Dry use
    • For legs, body, bikini & feet
    • More than an epilator
    • 9 attachments in total
    Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Smoothness for up to 4 weeks

    Enjoy to be free from hair removal routine. No more waiting for hair to grow: removes hair 3 times shorter than wax.

    ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

    ProGuide. Less pain, more skin comfort*

    World's first epilator with ProGuide with 360° visibility for efficient and gentle results. ProGuide perfects your 75° epilation angle for best results and keeps your skin tight for more skin comfort. 360° LED light helps you spot and remove more hairs.

    Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

    Efficient and fast. Light it. See it. Catch it.

    Efficient and fast results with Double Action Technology. Catches even the shortest hair with ceramic tweezers. Grips and remove hairs as short as 0.5mm. No need to press. Simply glide. Integrated LED light makes sure no hair hides from you. Get it done in less than 6 mins on both lower legs.

    More than an epilator: Hi body care.

    More than an epilator: Hi body care.

    Enjoy your everything shower and self-care moment at home - from hair removal to full body care.

    100% showerproof

    100% showerproof

    From the shower to the sink - epilate wet or dry, your choice, your convenience. Warm water relaxes your skin and makes the treatment more comfortable. Handle with non-slip patterns improves the grip in the shower.

    Exfoliation helps reveal softer skin

    Exfoliation helps reveal softer skin

    Gently exfoliates to smooth skin and help prevent ingrown hairs - with less effort than manual exfoliation alone.

    Smooth feet in minutes

    Smooth feet in minutes

    The rotating pedicure foot file gives you heel-to-toe smoothness in just 5 minutes.

    Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

    Effortless. 60 min on one charge. Cord-free.

    Stay powered for 60 min on one charge. No interruptions. No cord holding you back - effortlessly reach every spot. New design comes with matt finishing & non-slip patterns for improved grip in the shower.

    Buy once. Use for years**

    Buy once. Use for years**

    A one-time purchase that lasts for years.

    Gentle shave for sensitive areas.

    Complete your hair removal routine for sensitive areas with extra shaver head and trimming comb. Prevent nicks and cuts.

    Confidence starts here: Trim and shape your way

    Trim and shape with confidence - personalize your bikini routine with the included trimming head and comb.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Body Exfoliation Brush
      Yes
      Pouch
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer head
      Yes
      Bikini trimmer comb
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Epilator head
      Yes
      ProGuide
      Yes
      Pedicure head
      Yes
      Shaving head
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      3 hours
      Quick charge
      Yes
      Battery usage time
      60 minutes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      5V / 1.5A
      Number of tweezers
      32
      USB-A cable
      Yes
      Tweezing actions speed 1
      64000 per minute
      Tweezing actions speed 2
      70400 per minute
      Power adapter
      No

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry use
      Yes
      LED light
      Yes

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    • vs without ProGuide.
    • * with 2 years warranty.

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