Discontinued
BT2200B/00
A speaker that is as adventurous as you
This rugged and water resistant portable wireless speaker can go wherever you want to go, in and out, up and down, rain and shine. It sounds as powerful as it is tough.
Bluetooth®
Built-in microphone for calls
Rechargeable battery
Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.
Rugged, water resistant and floating, made for the outdoor