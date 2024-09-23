Search terms

    Calc and Water filter

    CA6903/10

    No descaling up to 5000 cups*

    Innovative AquaClean water filter reduces formation of limescale. You can enjoy fresh coffee from pure water.Please use only Philips AquaClean water filter to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Calc and Water filter

    With each filter you can enjoy up to 625* cups!

    By activating AquaClean filter you automatically de-activate the descaling alarm. Endless, hassle-free coffee of the finest quality is yours to enjoy - and it's not until after 8 filter replacements that the machine will reactivate the descaling process alarm. Machines equipped with AquaClean have a sticker on the water tank.

    Such an enduring feature could not be quicker to install. Just plug your AquaClean filter in the water tank of your Saeco super-automatic espresso machine, activate it via the user interface, and you are ready to enjoy up to 5000 pure coffee cups without descaling*.

    AquaClean will help preserve coffee taste for longer and prevent your machine from clogging thanks to innovating features such as the ion-exchange technology, the patented water flow and the micro porous filter.

    Ridding your brew of any small particles makes a huge difference to your in cup quality. The micro-porous filter prevents impurities from contaminating the water, so you can guarantee every cup you make will be fresh, clean and delicious.

    The AquaClean ensures only pure and filtered water flows into your Full Automatic coffee machine and it reduces the need of descaling. With AquaClean you can enjoy up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter 8 times.

    The ion-exchange technology removes calcium from the water before entering your coffee machine, thus preventing its formation. If the filter is replaced timely at machine request, you can enjoy up to 625 cups with each filter*

    Please use only Philips consumables to ensure the maximum lifetime and the safety of your Philips and Saeco appliances.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Estonia

    • Technical specifications

      Includes
      1x AquaClean water filter

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.

