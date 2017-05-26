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    Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

    DE5205/30

    Breathe the difference

    Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. This powerful dehumidifier has been thoroughly tested to eliminate moisture quickly and reliably. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it eliminates odors, bacteria and pollutants, purifying the air.

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    Series 5000 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

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    Breathe the difference

    Whole-room dehumidification and air purification

    • Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
    • Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
    • Real-time feedback
    • Automatic and manual modes
    Effective in rooms up to 104 m2

    Effective in rooms up to 104 m2

    5 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 25L/day (1), it effectively dehumidifies any room up to 104 m2 to protect you from mold and mildew.

    Automatic dehumidification with 5 settings

    Automatic dehumidification with 5 settings

    A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and allows you to pre-set the humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60%, 70% or 80%. In automatic mode, the fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve the optimal dehumidification performance.

    Dedicated dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

    Dedicated dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

    When using the dry laundry mode, simply hang up your clothes and position your dehumidifier at a distance. The appliance operates under the highest fan speed to reduce the time needed to dry laundry indoors.

    Clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m3/h (2)

    Clean air delivery rate (CADR) of 270 m3/h (2)

    The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 270 m3/h (2) and it can effectively purify a room of up to 34 m2

    HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.02 micron (3)

    HEPA filter captures particles as small as 0.02 micron (3)

    Equipped with a HEPA and pre-filter to capture ultra-fine particles as small as 0.02 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria, virus, pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.

    VitaShield captures 99.9% bacteria and viruses (4,5)

    VitaShield captures 99.9% bacteria and viruses (4,5)

    VitaShield technology captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. It has been tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (4). It has also been proven to remove 99.9% of airborne bacteria (5).

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

    Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

    Purifier-only mode to protect from pollutants and allergen

    Purifier-only mode to protect from pollutants and allergen

    Switch to the purifier-only mode at the touch of a button. The appliance operates under auto mode by default and cannot be used in combination with the humidity setting and laundry drying mode. This protects you and your family from pollutants and allergens at all times, especially during the dry season.

    Continuous dry mode to provide a constant optimal humidity

    Continuous dry mode to provide a constant optimal humidity

    In continuous dry mode, the dehumidifier constantly works with the optimal dehumidifying settings to provide you with a constant comfortable environment. Attach the hose to drain excess water without emptying the water tank.

    Filter replacement and full water tank alert for clean air

    Filter replacement and full water tank alert for clean air

    A filter alert lets you know when it is time to clean the pre-filter or to replace the HEPA filter. The appliance stops functioning when not replaced, to avoid ineffective purification. In this way you will always be assured of clean air. A water-level alert warns you when the tank is full and automatically shuts off to avoid water spillage.

    Digital display with real-time feedback

    A digital display reports the humidity level in real-time with additional indicators for swing function, child lock, timer and mode.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
      405×369×678  mm
      Weight of product
      14  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      343×318×617
      Weight incl. packaging
      16.5  kg

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Replacement

      HEPA filter
      FY1119 - Up to 12 months

    • Sustainability

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Dehumidification rate (1)
      25 L/Day
      CADR (Particle, GB/T) (2)
      270 m3/h
      Dehumidification room size
      Up to 104 m2 (GB/T)
      Purification room size
      Up to 70 m2 (NRCC)
      Filtration
      HEPA, prefilter
      Particle size filtration (3)
      Down to 0.02 microns
      Virus & aerosol filtration (4)
      99.9%
      Bacteria filtration (5)
      99.9%
      Air quality feedback
      Color ring
      Humidity feedback
      Numerical
      Refrigerant(6)
      R134a

    • Usability

      Special modes
      • Automatic
      • Laundry Dry
      • Continuous Dry
      • Purifier-Only
      Manual speed settings
      1, 2, 3, 4, turbo
      Humidity settings
      40%, 50%, 60%, 70%, 80%
      Cord length
      1.8 m
      Mobility
      4 wheels
      Child lock
      Yes
      Display light
      On/Off
      Timer
      1~9 hour(s)
      Water tank
      4 L

    • Energy efficiency

      Max. power consumption
      355 W
      Stand-by power consumption
      < 1 W

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    • (1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003 (Tested Conditions: Temperature 35 °C, RH 90%)
    • (2) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2015
    • (3) *From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
    • (4) Tested to GB/T18801-2022 by a certified 3rd party in a 30m3 chamber, contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1), using turbo speed in purification mode for 1hour.
    • (5) Tested by third party lab in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albus) 8032 as testing bacteria
    • (6) Contains fluorinated greenhouse gases R134a is hermetically sealed within the product Refrigerant: R134a Weight: 0.155 kg GWP: 1430 CO2 equivalent: 0.22165 tons

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