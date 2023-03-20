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  • Steam performance, guaranteed Steam performance, guaranteed Steam performance, guaranteed

    7000 Series Azur Steam Iron 7000 Series

    DST7040/80

    Steam performance, guaranteed

    Exclusive SteamGlide Elite soleplate with enhanced scratch resistance and Quick Calc Release for long lasting performance.

    See all benefits

    7000 Series Azur Steam Iron 7000 Series

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    See all Steam Iron

    Steam performance, guaranteed

    SteamGlideElite sole, optimal gliding & durability

    • 50 g/min continuous steam
    • 250 g steam boost
    • SteamGlide Elite soleplate
    • Safety auto-off
    Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Up to 250 g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

    Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

    SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

    SteamGlide Elite: Our best gliding and scratch resistance

    Philips' exclusive SteamGlide Elite is our best soleplate for ultimate gliding and maximum scratch resistance.

    Quick Calc release

    Quick Calc release

    Quick Calc Release for an easy cleaning for your iron and a long-lasting steam performance.

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps garments spotless while ironing

    Our drip-stop system prevents leakage to avoid stains from water droplets and iron with confidence at any temperature.

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Less refilling with extra-large 300 ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 300 ml water tank, allowing you to iron more clothes in one go.

    2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    2800 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly.

    Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

    Steam output up to 50g/min for faster crease removal

    Strong and consistent steam output penetrates up to 50% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

    Easy temperature control

    Easy temperature control

    An elevated temperature control and variable steam setting is easy and precise to operate. You will always have the right temperature and steam for your garment.

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended

    The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds. On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

    Vertical steam

    Vertical steam function allows you to refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from hanging fabrics such as curtains. No ironing board required.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Dry Steam Iron
      Heat up time
      45 seconds
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Elite
      Soleplate gliding performance
      Best
      Soleplate scratch resistance
      Best
      Calc management
      Calc clean solution - Quick Calc Release
      Water spray
      Yes
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      300 ml
      Variable steam levels
      Yes
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2500 - 3000 W
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Continuous steam rate
      50 g/min
      Steam boost
      250 g
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      12.88x15.33x31.95 cm
      Package dimensions (WxHxL)
      13.7x16.7x33.2 cm
      Power cord length
      2 m
      Iron weight
      1.6 kg
      Total weight with packaging
      1.82 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Black/Gold

    • Sustainability

      Energy-saving mode (Eco function)
      Yes

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