DST8050/26
Perfect results in one Go
Powerful ironing with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. With 260g turbo steam you can now banish even the most stubborn creases in one go. Get started in no time with 3000 W power and achieve perfect results with strong continuous steam.See all benefits
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Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.
Azur 8000 Series delivers up to 100g/min extra powerful and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
The extra long steam boost delivers more power for removing tough creases from thicker fabrics like your favorite pair of jeans. Up to 260g of turbo steam for even more powerful ironing.
Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically.
Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 350ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.
To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.
One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.
The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.
Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.
The vertical shots of steam let you freshen up garments on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. Press and release the steam boost trigger for shots of steam on demand.
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