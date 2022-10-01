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    8000 Series Azur Steam Iron 8000 Series

    DST8050/26

    2 Awards

    Perfect results in one Go

    Powerful ironing with our new Philips Azur 8000 Series. With 260g turbo steam you can now banish even the most stubborn creases in one go. Get started in no time with 3000 W power and achieve perfect results with strong continuous steam.

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    8000 Series Azur Steam Iron 8000 Series

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    Perfect results in one Go

    The strongest steam with smart power

    • 3000 W Power
    • 100g/min continuous steam
    • 260 g Turbo steam boost
    • No burns guaranteed
    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

    Get started on your ironing in no time with more power for fast heat-up.

    Up to 100g/min of strong continuous steam output

    Up to 100g/min of strong continuous steam output

    Azur 8000 Series delivers up to 100g/min extra powerful and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.

    260g turbo steam tackles even the most stubborn creases

    260g turbo steam tackles even the most stubborn creases

    The extra long steam boost delivers more power for removing tough creases from thicker fabrics like your favorite pair of jeans. Up to 260g of turbo steam for even more powerful ironing.

    Iron effortlessly with intelligent automatic steam

    Iron effortlessly with intelligent automatic steam

    Ensure your ironing is completed fast and with minimal effort, with the new motion sensor technology that recognizes when you move the iron to release steam automatically.

    Iron more in one go with the 350ml water tank

    Iron more in one go with the 350ml water tank

    Fewer refills are required thanks to a large 350ml water tank. So you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

    Auto shut-off after 8 minutes

    To give you peace of mind the steam iron automatically switches itself off after 8 minutes.

    One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

    One optimal temperature setting, for no burns guaranteed

    One optimal setting for all ironable fabrics. For no burns, guaranteed. Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes.

    Quick calc release for long lasting performance

    Quick calc release for long lasting performance

    The quick calc release helps to maintain peak performance by removing calcium build-up or limescale.

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

    SteamGlide Elite soleplate for ultimate gliding & durability

    Smoothly glide over creases with the super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate that is gentle on your clothes. Super-smooth SteamGlide Elite soleplate is durable, scratch-resistant and easy to keep clean.

    Vertical shots of steam for hanging clothes

    Vertical shots of steam for hanging clothes

    The vertical shots of steam let you freshen up garments on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. Press and release the steam boost trigger for shots of steam on demand.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      Dry Steam Iron
      Heat up time
      2 minutes
      Indicator light
      Yes
      Soleplate name
      SteamGlide Elite Rosecopper
      Calc management
      Calc clean solution - Quick Calc Release
      Water spray
      No
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      350 ml
      Warranty/Guarantee
      2 year worldwide guarantee

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      3000 W
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Continuous steam rate
      100g/min
      Steam boost
      260 g
      Technology
      OptimalTEMP technology, DynamiQ technology

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Power cord length
      3 m
      Iron weight
      1.78 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Dark Blue

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