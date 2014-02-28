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  • Tough on dust, Easy on you Tough on dust, Easy on you Tough on dust, Easy on you

    EasySpeed Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC5225/61

    Tough on dust, Easy on you

    The new Philips EasySpeed vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. Easy to to carry, maneuver, store and powerful. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy way

    See all benefits

    EasySpeed Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    See all Bagless vacuum cleaner

    Tough on dust, Easy on you

    Compact and Powerful

    • 1400W
    • Microfilter
    • 1,4L
    Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

    Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

    The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

    PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 5 technology separates dust and air in one go

    PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.

    Extra handle for easy carrying

    Extra handle for easy carrying

    Extra handle for easy carrying.

    Easy to clean washable filter

    Easy to clean washable filter

    Washable foam filter for life-long performance.

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    Reach all corners thanks to the extra long ergonomic grip

    This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.

    Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

    Light weight and compact, giving you the freedom to move

    You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.

    Small sized appliance for compact storage

    Small sized appliance for compact storage

    Thanks to its small size the appliance can easily be stored, saving valuable space.

    1400 Watt motor for high performance

    1400 Watt motor for high performance

    1400 Watt motor for high performance

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Hard and Soft Floor Nozzle
      Accessories included
      2-in-1 brush/crevice tool
      Accessory storage
      On tubeclip

    • Design

      Color
      Bright Yellow

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      5  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Filtration

      Exhaust filter
      Microfilter
      Motor filter
      Washable filter

    • Usability

      Action radius
      8  m
      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Carrying handle
      Top and front
      Tube type
      Plastic 2-P tube
      Wheel type
      Plastic

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