FC5225/61
Tough on dust, Easy on you
The new Philips EasySpeed vacuum cleaner will make cleaning easier for you. Easy to to carry, maneuver, store and powerful. Easy to empty dust container helps avoiding dust clouds. You can enjoy better cleaning results in an easy waySee all benefits
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The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.
PowerCyclone 5 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the air inlet design. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air. 3) The optimized exit blades separate dirt from the cyclone and into the dust bucket.
Extra handle for easy carrying.
Washable foam filter for life-long performance.
This ergonomically shaped grip is convenient in use. Its extra long design gives you farther reach, so you can easily clean hard to reach places.
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
Thanks to its small size the appliance can easily be stored, saving valuable space.
1400 Watt motor for high performance
Nozzles and accessories
Design
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
Filtration
Usability
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