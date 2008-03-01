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  • The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

    FC6093/01

    The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips

    The Philips MiniVac Car 12 V FC6093/01 has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. It is the ideal combination for car and home. Its battery gives cordless freedom in your home, while the car plug gives extra cleaning time in your car.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: HKD698.00

    MiniVac Handheld vacuum cleaner

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    The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips

    Ideal for your car and home

    • Car
    • 12 V
    Green NiMH battery, longer-lasting performance

    Green NiMH battery, longer-lasting performance

    Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH)batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.

    HEPA filter to trap the fine dust

    HEPA filter to trap the fine dust

    The HEPA filter ensures the fine dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the dirt chamber.

    Exceptionally quiet

    Exceptionally quiet

    The Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful motor, is exceptionally quiet thanks to its special streamlined design. The comfortable noise level allows you to tidy up your home any time you want to.

    One-step click-off nozzle, dishwasher safe

    One-step click-off nozzle, dishwasher safe

    The Philips Mini Vac is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips Mini Vac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt. When the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you’ve always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.

    Brush tool, bendable crevice tool and car plug

    Brush tool, bendable crevice tool and car plug

    The Philips Mini Vacuum Cleaner with Rechargeable Battery (12 V) comes with a special car cleaning kit with car plug for unlimited use. This allows consumers to clean their car thoroughly in one go. This model also comes with an brush tool, and an extra-long, flexible crevice tool, for easy cleaning around the seats and in other hard-to-reach areas.

    Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

    Cyclonic airflow and 2-stage filtration system

    The Philips MiniVac’s cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      • Car plug
      • Charging base

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Titanium and orange red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      195 x 190 x 426  mm
      Appliances per A-box
      4
      Weight of product
      1.5  kg
      Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
      403 x 393 x 444  mm

    • Performance

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Battery voltage
      12  V
      Charging time
      16-18  hour(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      4.2  kPa
      Runtime
      11  minute(s)
      Input power (max)
      120  W
      Suction power (max)
      22  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      79  dB
      Airflow (max)
      840  l/min

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      2-stage HEPA
      Dust capacity
      0.5  l

    • Usability

      Special features
      • Charging indication
      • Direct charging plug
      • Soft touch handle

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