FC6093/01
The first anti-allergy Mini Vac by Philips
The Philips MiniVac Car 12 V FC6093/01 has a HEPA filter to trap even the finest dust. It is the ideal combination for car and home. Its battery gives cordless freedom in your home, while the car plug gives extra cleaning time in your car.See all benefits
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Nickel-Metalhydride (NiMH)batteries are green batteries. This means they do not have highly toxic elements, which makes them better for the environment. Furthermore NiMH batteries have longer-lasting power that ensures performance over time.
The HEPA filter ensures the fine dust and microscopic vermin stay inside the dirt chamber.
The Philips Mini Vac, with its powerful motor, is exceptionally quiet thanks to its special streamlined design. The comfortable noise level allows you to tidy up your home any time you want to.
The Philips Mini Vac is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips Mini Vac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt. When the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you’ve always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.
The Philips Mini Vacuum Cleaner with Rechargeable Battery (12 V) comes with a special car cleaning kit with car plug for unlimited use. This allows consumers to clean their car thoroughly in one go. This model also comes with an brush tool, and an extra-long, flexible crevice tool, for easy cleaning around the seats and in other hard-to-reach areas.
The Philips MiniVac’s cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the pleated, second filter traps the finer dust particles.
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