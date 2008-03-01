One-step click-off nozzle, dishwasher safe

The Philips Mini Vac is easy and quick to empty and hygienic to clean. The Philips Mini Vac has a nozzle that easily clicks off in just one step, so you can empty the Mini Vac without touching the dirt. When the nozzle needs cleaning, you simply put it in the dishwasher. That way you’ve always got a spotless, dirt-free Mini Vac at hand.