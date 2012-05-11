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  • Great performance for your daily cleaning Great performance for your daily cleaning Great performance for your daily cleaning

    DailyDuo Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6161/03

    1 award

    Great performance for your daily cleaning

    Enjoy a clean feeling every day with the Philips DailyDuo. This 2-in-1 stick vacuum cleaner is cordless and helps you to clean both floors and furniture, with its easy detachable handheld. It is always around for your quick daily cleaning!

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    DailyDuo Stick vacuum cleaner

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    Great performance for your daily cleaning

    Cordless 2-in-1 with long lasting suction power

    • Cordless 2in1: stick&handheld
    • Bagless Cyclonic
    • 16.8V battery
    • 2-stage HEPA filtation
    Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

    Powerful 16.8V batteries ensuring high suction power

    The DailyDuo has 16.8 V powerful batteries that ensures high suction power during the entire runtime. Combine with the high speed rotation of the PowerBrush, DailyDuo helps you to achieve a thorough clean with no effort.

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    2-stage bagless cyclonic airflow for optimal filtration

    The bagless cyclonic airflow keeps the dirt inside rotating to ensure optimal, high suction power and lasting cleaning performance. Its 2-stage filtration system ensures that, once inside, the dirt cannot escape. The first filter blocks most dirt, while the second filter traps the finer dust particles.

    Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

    Cyclonic HEPA filter system for longer-lasting filtration

    The pleated HEPA filter has a large filter surface and good filtration performance. In combination with the cyclonic airflow, this prevents it from clogging fast and gives you better and longer-lasting filtration results.

    2-in-1 functionality for cleaning both floors and furniture

    2-in-1 functionality for cleaning both floors and furniture

    The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

    QuickDraw release system for easy removal of handheld

    QuickDraw release system for easy removal of handheld

    With the QuickDraw release system you can easily remove the handheld from the stick with only one hand, so you can quickly switch between using the stick and the handheld.

    AutoOff charging system guarantees efficient use of energy

    AutoOff charging system guarantees efficient use of energy

    The AutoOff charging system automatically shuts off when the batteries are fully charged, and therefore saves energy that other systems waste.

    Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

    Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

    The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

    Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

    Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

    The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation give you freedom to clean everywhere.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Other accessories
      Charging base
      Accessories included
      • Brush
      • Crevice tool
      Accessory storage
      In charging base

    • Design

      Design features
      Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Velvet violet

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      225 x 235 x 625  mm
      Appliances per A-box
      2
      Weight of product
      3.2  kg
      Dimensions of A-box (LxWxH)
      465 x 245 x 640  mm

    • Performance

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Battery voltage
      16.8  V
      Charging time
      7  hour(s)
      Runtime
      20  minute(s)
      Vacuum (max)
      4  kPa
      Input power (max)
      100  W
      Suction power (max)
      17  W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      <84  dB
      Airflow (max)
      850  l/min

    • Filtration

      Filter system
      Cyclonic HEPA filter sytem
      Dust capacity
      0.5  l

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